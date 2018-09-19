Nate Schmidt plays new position at Golden Knights’ practice

The defenseman played forward Wednesday to help with his conditioning since his 20-game suspension prevents him from playing in the preseason.

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) skates during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant looks on during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) shoots during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) skates in front of Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) watches the puck during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) skates during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Nate Schmidt’s 20-game suspension is giving him a new perspective on the ice.

Or at the very least, another position.

The Golden Knights defenseman played forward in both of the team’s practice sessions Wednesday to work on his conditioning since he can’t play in the preseason.

“It’s a little more skating, up and down, with the forward group,” coach Gerard Gallant said.

Forward Keegan Kolesar, who skated with Schmidt in the earlier session, came away impressed with his new linemate.

“He’s not bad at all,” Kolesar said. “He can skate and he’s got lots of skill. It’s funny seeing him at forward and it’s even more fun playing with him. I don’t know if we have good chemistry but we were scoring a lot today.”

Schmidt, who was not available to the media, likely won’t be playing forward in a real game anytime soon. But if he did, Kolesar thinks he could handle it.

“Oh for sure,” Kolesar said. “He’s got the smarts, he’s got the speed.”

Cuts keep coming

The Knights cut goaltender Dylan Ferguson and forward Lucas Elvenes from training camp.

Ferguson rejoined the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League and Elvenes rejoined Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League.

The Knights still have 48 players on their roster, including unsigned defenseman Shea Theodore.

“There’s 23 guys that can stay here,” Gallant said. “There’s probably 27, 28 players that should be here. That’s the tough part about it.”

Power play lights up preseason

The Knights’ power play has started strong as the team is 6-for-8 through two games.

Defenseman Erik Brannstrom has been especially lethal on the man advantage with one goal and two assists.

“It’s exhibition games, it doesn’t mean a lot, but it makes you feel good,” Gallant said. “Hopefully in the regular season we’ll have a good start to our power play.”

Odds and ends

• Center Cody Glass (lower body) didn’t practice for the second straight day. Gallant said he remains day to day.

• Defenseman Nick Holden missed practice. His wife Angela had their fourth child Wednesday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz @reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.