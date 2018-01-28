NHL clarifies confusion about goaltender interference rule

The NHL held a meeting Saturday to discuss goaltender interference and plans to send a memo to officials as a “refresher,” commissioner Gary Bettman said.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman gestures during a news conference before the Skills Competition at the NHL All-Star Game events Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. The game takes place Sunday afternoon. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman gestures during a news conference before the Skills Competition, part of the NHL All-Star Game weekend, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. The All-Star Game takes place Sunday afternoon. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman gestures during a news conference before the Skills Competition at the NHL All-Star Game events Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. The game takes place Sunday afternoon. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — When two of the brightest young stars in the NHL talk about the confusion surrounding goaltender interference, commissioner Gary Bettman listens.

The league held a meeting Saturday to discuss the issue and plans to send a memo to officials as a “refresher,” Bettman confirmed during his media availability before the NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Amalie Arena.

“Overall, the system works. But I think we’ve gotten to the point where everybody’s overthinking the review,” Bettman said. “The intention, particularly on goaltender interference, is ‘Did you miss something?’ not ‘Can you search for something that might overturn the call?’

“I think the consensus of the meeting was really more ‘We need to give a refresher’ and we’re going to send a memo to officials: ‘Take a good look, a quick look, but don’t search it to death.’ The presumption should be the call on the ice was good, unless you have good reason to overturn it. And you shouldn’t have to search for a good reason.”

The ambiguity surrounding the rule on goaltender interference came to light again last week in two high-profile examples.

Edmonton had an apparent overtime goal taken off the board Thursday when replay showed star center Connor McDavid clipped Calgary goalie David Rittich.

After McDavid scored the winner in the shootout, he pointed to the top of the arena and told the referee to “Go upstairs!” to the video replay. McDavid was penalized for abuse of officials.

In Monday’s loss to Colorado, Toronto star Auston Matthews had a goal overturned in the second period when he got tangled up with Avalanche goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

Matthews scored less than two minutes later and released his frustration with a demonstrative “good goal” gesture.

“The language of the rule … was actually pretty clear, and we refreshed everyone in the room with respect to the language of the rule and the intention of the rule, and that’s going to be re-emphasized to the officials,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly said.

Bettman also addressed the potential expansion franchise in Seattle and said he expected the application to be filed soon.

Bettman said he doesn’t expect the postseason format to change if a 32nd team is approved and added that the league is not focused on putting a team in Quebec City.

International schedule

The NHL announced next season’s international schedule.

The Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils will start the regular season with a game in Sweden, while the Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets will play two games in Finland in November.

The league did not announce the participants for the preseason games in China, but multiple reports noted the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames are being discussed as possibilities.

Also, the Oilers will play an exhibition game in Germany, and the Devils will play in Switzerland before heading to Sweden.

Dahlin remains No. 1

Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin remained the No. 1 prospect for the June draft among international skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s midseason rankings that were released last week.

Dahlin was named the best defenseman and helped Sweden to a silver medal at the World Junior Championship this month. He would be the first Swedish-born player since Mats Sundin in 1989 to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft.

Right wing Andrei Svechnikov of Barrie (Ontario Hockey League) is the top-ranked North American skater.

The NHL.com mock draft had the Golden Knights selecting defenseman Jett Woo of Moose Jaw (Western Hockey League) or left wing Blade Jenkins of Saginaw (OHL) with the No. 30 overall pick.

San Jose to host 2019 All-Star Game

San Jose will host the 2019 NHL All-Star Game from Jan. 25 to 27 at SAP Center, the league announced Saturday.

It’s the second time the All-Star Game will be in Northern California. The city also hosted the showcase in 1997, and that game featured a hat trick from San Jose’s Owen Nolan, including his famous goal against Dominik Hasek, when Nolan pointed to the upper corner before scoring.

“All-Star Weekend brings the NHL family together in celebration of our sport,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Our players, our teams, our fans and our partners gather around a number of very special events and activities, and our host city steps into a bright worldwide spotlight. In 2019, our stars will display their skills and the city of San Jose, SAP Center at San Jose and the Sharks will showcase their hospitality. We’re looking forward to a terrific All-Star Weekend in San Jose.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.