NHL prospect Rasmussen not worried about broken wrist hurting draft status

Tri-City Americans forward Michael Rasmussen (15) skates with the puck against the Everett Silvertips on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 at Xfinity Arena in Everett, Washington. (Chris Mast via AP Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a big black cast covering Michael Rasmussen’s left wrist, which could be a big red flag for some NHL teams looking at him him for the league’s Entry Draft June 23.

Since the 31 teams have scouted Rasmussen extensively before he broke his wrist Jan. 10 playing for the Tri-City Americans, there isn’t much concern whether the 6-foot-5-inch, 18-year-old center has the ability to play in the NHL.

So the teams focused on the interview portion of the NHL Scouting Combine, which wraps up its week-long run Saturday at the Harborcenter adjacent to KeyBank Arena. Rasmussen said Friday he had visited with 20 NHL teams, including the Golden Knights, who have the No. 6 overall pick.

“I was a little nervous at first but overall I thought it went well,” Rasmussen said. “I didn’t get asked anything really out there. It was more of a getting to know you kind of interview.

“I tried to be prepared for some of the things I’d be asked. Obviously, everyone wants to know about my wrist. But I I just tried to be myself and enjoy the experience.”

Rasmussen said he’s got six more weeks in the cast. But he has been doing some skating to stay in shape and he has no doubt he’ll be ready to go when training camp opens in September with whichever NHL team selects him.

“My focus this summer will be to work hard and get myself ready and be in the best shape possible,” he said.

Rasmussen said the Golden Knights didn’t pull any surprises when he met with them earlier in the week.

“The interview with Vegas was similar to most of the others,” he said. “They didn’t really ask me anything about being able to handle living in Las Vegas or anything like that. They were pretty straightforward and fine to deal with. I liked them and I hope they liked meeting me.

“I’ve been to Vegas before. I played in a tournament there a few years ago. It’s a very nice city and nice weather. The people were very friendly and it was a good experience.”

Knights assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon said the question of whether a player could handle living in Las Vegas was never asked of the 75 or so players the team interviewed.

“It never was a topic of discussion,” McCrimmon said.

Because of his injury, Rasmussen was not cleared to participate in Saturday’s fitness testing, the final leg of the combine. He was hoping to perform but he doesn’t think his not participating hurts his draft status.

“I don’t think so,” said Rasmussen, who played 50 games, scored 32 goals and had 55 points for the Americans. “I think teams know what I can do on the ice. But I have no control over the situation. Wherever I’m taken, I’ll be happy.”

The NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau, which oversees the Combine, had Rasmussen rated No. 5 overall among all North American skaters after he had been sixth midway through the year. His size and ability to shoot the puck are plusses along with a high hockey IQ. His critics say his skating needs work and he has to improve his production in 5-on-5 situations as well as playing in tight space.

Some mock draft boards have him going as high as fifth or sixth. Some have him around 12th to 14th and a few have him downgraded to late in the first round. All believe he is headed back to juniors regardless of where he’s chosen.

Rasmussen said he doesn’t pay attention to the mock draft boards and that he’ll accept whatever assignment the team which drafts him give him. If he starts the season in the NHL then get sent down before the nine-game window expires, so be it. If he manages to make the team and stick, all the better.

Does he think he is ready to play in the NHL now?

“That’s hard to say,” Rasmussen said. “I want to get healthy, get stronger, work out over the summer and see where I’m at.”

While Rasmussen talked to the Knights, one player who didn’t was Nolan Patrick, the projected No. 1 overall pick. Patrick, who played for the Brandon Wheat Kings, who are owned by McCrimmon, said he didn’t need a sit-down with his former coach or the rest of the organization.

“I think they know me pretty well,” Patrick said.

