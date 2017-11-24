NHL season still young, but Golden Knights talking playoffs

If it were up to Gerard Gallant, he probably would have the “P word” banned from use in the Golden Knights’ locker room.
After all, it’s only Thanksgiving and the NHL season doesn’t end until April 7. Still, given the team’s success — 13 wins and 27 points in 20 games — Gallant admitted Thursday the playoffs are indeed a possibility for the league’s newest franchise.
“Obviously at this point we are (in the playoffs),” Gallant said. “But it’s a long season. Things can change. The NHL is so competitive. You can win or lose any night. We’re just trying to compete, play hard and win every night.”
The numbers support a postseason for the Knights. According to Sportsnet.ca, since going to 30 teams in 2000, 78 percent of the teams that were in playoff position on Thanksgiving made the postseason.
The Knights, who lead the Pacific Division with 27 points entering Friday’s game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena, would host the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs if the season ended today. St. Louis leads the Western Conference with 33 points.
Got your back
When Brendan Leipsic got run into the boards by Anaheim’s Mike Liambas in the first period Wednesday, retaliation was swift with Will Carrier doing the honors.
He and Liambas squared off, and though Liambas got in some good shots, Carrier was lauded for his actions.
“I think we knew before the game that guy was looking to run around. I just wanted to take care of business,” Carrier said of Liambas, who spent nine minutes total in the penalty box after picking up two minors for tripping and holding the stick along with his five-minute major for fighting Carrier.
“I think everyone stands up for everyone. That’s why I think we’re winning right now. If it wasn’t me, it would have been Belly (Pierre-Edouard Bellemare) or someone else.”
Sharks struggling
San Jose has lost three of its past four, though the Sharks defeated last-place Arizona 3-1 Wednesday in Glendale. Before that, San Jose had won six of seven.
The Sharks are 11-8-1 with 23 points.
“They’re better than their record,” Gallant said. “They’ve obviously got a lot of talent with (Joe) Thornton and (Joe) Pavelski. I know (Brent) Burns is struggling offensively, but he’s an elite player in the league. They’re a good skating team that plays hard.”
Logan Couture leads San Jose with 11 goals and 17 points, and Thornton, who has 1,015 assists in 21 seasons, paces the Sharks with eight assists. San Jose is the league’s No. 1 team on the penalty kill at 89.7 percent.
Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.
San Jose Sharks
— The Skinny: The Sharks, who were in the Stanley Cup finals two years ago, have been inconsistent this season. They have lost three of their past four and are last in the NHL in scoring with 50 goals.
— Top scorers: center Logan Couture (11 goals, 17 points); center Joe Thornton (three goals, 11 points); right wing Joonas Donskoi (seven goals, 11 points).
— Goaltender: Martin Jones, 9-5-1, 2.03 goals-against average, .929 save percentage.
— Coach: Peter DeBoer, third season, 103-67-14.
— Founded: 1991.
— Last Stanley Cup: None (Lost in 2016 Stanley Cup Finals to Pittsburgh).
— Did you know: Doug Wilson, the team’s general manager, was a member of the original San Jose Sharks in 1991. That team played outside of San Francisco at the Cow Palace.