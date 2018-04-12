NHL suspends Kings’ Drew Doughty for Game 2 vs. Golden Knights

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty was suspended for Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Thursday.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) skates with the puck as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) closes in during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The league ruled Doughty delivered an illegal check to the head of Knights forward William Carrier midway through the third period of the Knights’ 1-0 victory Wednesday in the opening game of the best-of-seven series.

In announcing the suspension, the league cited Rule 48.1 that states “a hit resulting in contact with an opponent’s head where the head was the main point of contact and such contact to the head was avoidable is not permitted.”

Carrier, who dished out two punishing hits on Doughty in the first period, did not return and presumably was evaluated for a concussion. He did not participate in the Knights’ optional skate Thursday at City National Arena.

“I thought it was a bad hit, but again, that’s not for me to decide,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said following the game. “The referee didn’t think it was a penalty, but I’m sure people will look at that hit and make a decision.”

Losing Doughty is a blow to the Kings, who played Game 1 without injured defensemen Derek Forbort and Jake Muzzin.

The series resumes with Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty suspended one game for an illegal check to the head on Vegas’ William Carrier. https://t.co/oOTey5uuRn — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 12, 2018

