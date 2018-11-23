NHL video replay has not been kind to Golden Knights

The Knights were on the wrong end of two coach’s challenges in the third period of Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime victory at Arizona and haven’t fared well when the replay officials in Toronto are consulted.

After further review, it’s been confirmed that video replay has not been kind to the Golden Knights.

The Knights were on the wrong end of two coach’s challenges in the third period of Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime victory at Arizona and haven’t fared well when the replay officials in Toronto are consulted.

Coach Gerard Gallant is 0-3 on challenges that he’s initiated, and seven of the nine rulings by the NHL Situation Room involving the Knights have gone in favor of the opposition.

Cody Eakin’s goal at 4:18 of the third, which would have put the Knights ahead 3-1, was overturned after Arizona coach Rick Tocchet challenged that Knights winger Alex Tuch was offside.

It’s the third time the Knights have had a goal overturned for offside by video replay.

“If I look at the challenge on (Tuch’s goal), real close, but the right call was made,” Gallant said, adding later that Tuch never touched the puck before crossing the blue line and, therefore, never established possession.

Gallant used his challenge at 13:11 of the third after Derek Stepan scored his second goal to tie the game at 2-2.

Coyotes forward Richard Panik was battling in front of the net with defenseman Deryk Engelland, but replay officials ruled no goaltender interference occurred before the puck crossed the line.

“When I challenged, there was six minutes left in the hockey game and did I think I was going to win it? No. But it was worth the risk,” Gallant said. “And they took some time to look at it because there was a little contact there.”

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference on a Knights goal Nov. 8.

The only other time the Knights won a video replay was Nov. 3 when a Carolina goal was waved off and the Situation Room initiated a review that confirmed the call.

Turkey day

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury hosted teammates for Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.

It won’t exactly be a potluck, but that scenario does open the debate for who would be most likely to show up empty-handed and who would bring the worst dish.

“I would say (Alex Tuch), but he actually brought some jello thing that his family makes last year that was actually pretty good. I was impressed,” Nate Schmidt said. “You know what, (Malcolm Subban) would be the most likely to show up empty-handed and (Jonathan Marchessault) would bring something terrible. That has nothing to do with his wife. She makes great food, but if she wasn’t there and it was just him, it would be awful.”

Fleury just laughed.

“Yeah, I don’t think Subban has done a whole lot of cooking,” Fleury said, “but he would just have Postmates deliver something.”

In the end, it’s all in good fun and important for team bonding.

“All of us are away from our moms and dads and siblings and stuff,” Fleury said. “ It always feels like your hockey team is like your family so it’s good to be able to spend some time together and be thankful for what we have.”

Max stats

Max Pacioretty’s overtime winner against Arizona was his 46th game-winning goal since the 2010-11 season, which ranks second in the league. Only Washington star Alex Ovechkin has more with 62.

