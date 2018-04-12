NHL willing to explore involving Golden Knights in outdoor game

The Golden Knights and Las Vegas will once again play host to the NHL Awards Show when the league’s best are honored on June 20 at the Hard Rock Hotel.
But are there other league events the Knights might soon host?
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who was at T-Mobile Arena Wednesday for Game 1 of the opening-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings, didn’t discount the idea of the Knights hosting the NHL Draft, the All-Star Game or participating in a Stadium Series outdoor game at some point.
“The team’s been pretty popular out of the gate and the awareness of the team is growing daily,” Bettman said. “Las Vegas has proved it can host major events as evidenced by the fact we are here.
“My guess is with all the things going on that the club will request in the not too distant future to be included in our events, whether it’s the All-Star Game or an outdoor game, though we’d have to look at the weather patterns a little bit.”
The NHL has indicated a desire to play an outdoor game at West Point, home of the United States Military Academy. Bill Foley, the Knights’ majority owner, is a West Point graduate. So is Vinnie Viola, the owner of the Florida Panthers, who have never played in an outdoor event in their 25-year history. So why not have the Knights and Panthers play at Michie Stadium?
“The ruminations are beyond anything we’ve been focused on right now,” Bettman said. “We’ve already announced our outdoor games for next year and as we work down the line, we look at all the options and alternatives. It’s something we’ll discuss at some point but the last time I checked West Point isn’t in either Las Vegas’ or Florida’s territory.
“There are a whole host of factors. I don’t want to pour cold water on it and I don’t want to get people excited about it. It just isn’t anything we’ve considered yet.”
Dylan Ferguson recalled
With the Chicago Wolves headed for the American Hockey League playoffs and the Knights looking for a third goaltender to work out and be ready in case of an emergency, the team recalled Dylan Ferguson, who recently completed his junior hockey season with the Kamloops Blazers.
At Kamloops, Ferguson appeared in 59 games, had a record of 24-28-1-3 with one shutout, posted a goals-against average of 2.95 and had a save percentage of .907. Ferguson appeared in one game with the Knights, mopping up in an 8-2 loss to Edmonton Nov. 14.
Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.
NHL, LVCVA extend deal
The NHL and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced Wednesday it has agreed to a three-year extension to keep the league’s annual Awards Show in Las Vegas.
This year’s event will be June 20 at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. It will be the ninth straight year the Awards Show has been held in Las Vegas.
Ticket information is expected to be announced in the next few weeks. Golden Knights season ticket members will be offered a special presale opportunity. The team will provide information at a future date.
Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal