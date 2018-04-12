NHL willing to explore involving Golden Knights in outdoor game

Commissioner Gary Bettman said the Knights are increasingly popular throughout the hockey world and the NHL would look at options to include the team hosting the All-Star Game, NHL Draft and participating in an outdoor game in the near future.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announces the return of the NHL Awards show to Las Vegas before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series between the Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, shakes hands with Rossi Ralenkotter, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, after the announcement of the return of the NHL Awards show to Las Vegas before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series between the Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, center, poses with Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz, left, and Rossi Ralenkotter, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, after the announcement of the return of the NHL Awards show to Las Vegas before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series between the Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights and Las Vegas will once again play host to the NHL Awards Show when the league’s best are honored on June 20 at the Hard Rock Hotel.

But are there other league events the Knights might soon host?

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who was at T-Mobile Arena Wednesday for Game 1 of the opening-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings, didn’t discount the idea of the Knights hosting the NHL Draft, the All-Star Game or participating in a Stadium Series outdoor game at some point.

“The team’s been pretty popular out of the gate and the awareness of the team is growing daily,” Bettman said. “Las Vegas has proved it can host major events as evidenced by the fact we are here.

“My guess is with all the things going on that the club will request in the not too distant future to be included in our events, whether it’s the All-Star Game or an outdoor game, though we’d have to look at the weather patterns a little bit.”

The NHL has indicated a desire to play an outdoor game at West Point, home of the United States Military Academy. Bill Foley, the Knights’ majority owner, is a West Point graduate. So is Vinnie Viola, the owner of the Florida Panthers, who have never played in an outdoor event in their 25-year history. So why not have the Knights and Panthers play at Michie Stadium?

“The ruminations are beyond anything we’ve been focused on right now,” Bettman said. “We’ve already announced our outdoor games for next year and as we work down the line, we look at all the options and alternatives. It’s something we’ll discuss at some point but the last time I checked West Point isn’t in either Las Vegas’ or Florida’s territory.

“There are a whole host of factors. I don’t want to pour cold water on it and I don’t want to get people excited about it. It just isn’t anything we’ve considered yet.”

Dylan Ferguson recalled

With the Chicago Wolves headed for the American Hockey League playoffs and the Knights looking for a third goaltender to work out and be ready in case of an emergency, the team recalled Dylan Ferguson, who recently completed his junior hockey season with the Kamloops Blazers.

At Kamloops, Ferguson appeared in 59 games, had a record of 24-28-1-3 with one shutout, posted a goals-against average of 2.95 and had a save percentage of .907. Ferguson appeared in one game with the Knights, mopping up in an 8-2 loss to Edmonton Nov. 14.

