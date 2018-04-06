Oilers rally in third period to defeat Knights 4-3

Michael Cammalleri broke a 2-2 tie in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to defeat the Golden Knights 4-3 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

Earlier Thursday, Nashville clinched the top spot in the Western Conference, which means the Knights (51-23-7, 109 points) will play the top wild-card team in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. That opponent has yet to be determined.

The Predators, who have 115 points, also locked up the Presidents’ Trophy for most points in the NHL.

The Knights had a power play with 1:48 left and down a goal. They pulled goaltender Malcolm Subban for a sixth attacker but couldn’t get the equalizer, as Cam Talbot preserved the win to give the Oilers the season series 2-1-1.

The Knights trailed 1-0 after the first period, as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was left alone in front and beat Subban at 7:03 for his 23rd goal this season. But the Knights got goals from Brayden McNabb and Brandon Pirri in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

McNabb’s goal, his fifth, came from a setup from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. McNabb found space, skated in and beat Cam Talbot two minutes into the period.

Pirri, an emergency call-up from the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago on Tuesday, got his third goal in two games, breaking the tie with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that beat Talbot to the far side at 4:47.

The Oilers tied the score 1:49 into the third when Matt Benning beat Subban from the slot to make it 2-2. Cammalleri’s power-play goal, which came shortly after Ryan Carpenter’s short-handed try hit the right post, came from the slot in the same area as Benning’s.

Ty Rattie made the score 4-2 with 6:45 left. Oscar Lindberg scored with 5:23 left from in front after Theodore found him unchecked to make it 4-3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

