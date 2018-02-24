Oscar Lindberg remains in Knights’ lineup despite battling slump

Since Nov. 1, Golden Knights forward Oscar Lindberg has struggled mightily with the puck. He has two goals and two assists and has bounced from line to line, unable to find a permanent home.

Vegas Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm (47) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Oscar Lindberg probably wishes he could turn back the calendar to October.

The Golden Knights forward enjoyed his best month then, scoring five goals and being an offensive force. But since Nov. 1, Lindberg has struggled mightily with the puck. He has two goals and two assists and has bounced from line to line, unable to find a permanent home.

“It’s been a little up and down this year,” said Lindberg, who remained in the lineup Friday night for the Knights, who ended their seven-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. “You just put your head down, work hard and hopefully it will come.”

Lindberg last registered a point Feb. 8, when he got an assist at San Jose. His last goal was Dec. 23 against Washington.

“I’m not trying to focus too much on scoring goals,” he said. “It’s more about taking care of your role, playing hard defensively, and when the chances come, you got to make sure you’re focused and try to bear down.”

Lindberg and linemates Stefan Matteau and Tomas Nosek had a tough time in Wednesday’s win over Calgary, as coach Gerard Gallant skated them for just seven shifts.

“It was the first time all year that I sat some guys out, and I don’t like that,” Gallant said. “If we are going to be successful, everybody has to play. We played three lines most of the game, and these guys are tired, too. They will be better, they are good people and good players. It’s the first time it’s happened this year, and I hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Neal to injured reserve

Forward James Neal skated Friday morning at City National Arena but was placed on injured reserve. He had missed the past two games with an intestinal virus. Neal can be activated Monday.

Defenseman Shea Theodore missed his fourth straight game Friday because of illness. He remained on injured reserve, but was eligible to be activated.

Carrier skating

Forward Will Carrier, who is on injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury Feb. 4 at Washington, was on the ice Friday following the team’s morning skate. It was the second straight day Carrier skated on his own.

Per team policy, players on injured reserve aren’t made available to the media. But Gallant said he wasn’t going to prolong or accelerate Carrier’s return.

“For me, if a guy’s hurt, I don’t want him in my lineup,” he said. “We’re not going to rush anybody back at any time of the year.”

