Paul Stastny gets acquainted with Golden Knights

Forward Paul Stastny, who signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract, said learning everyone’s names on his new team has been his biggest challenge this offseason.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on Jets center Paul Stastny (25) in the first period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Jets center Paul Stastny (25) in the first period during game three of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights forward Paul Stastny, the team’s biggest offseason acquisition, is tackling his biggest challenge before training camp: names.

The 32-year-old, who carries the team’s biggest salary cap hit this season at $6.5 million, knows most of his new teammates but is still trying to get to know others around City National Arena.

“That’s always the hardest part,” said Stastny, who spoke after an informal skate Wednesday. “Whether it’s management, training staff, strength coaches. Guys like that.”

Stastny at least has been around his new co-workers lately, taking part in offseason workouts with the Knights this week to build chemistry with his new teammates. He’ll be expected to play a major role after signing a three-year, $19.5 million contract in the offseason coming off a 53-point season with the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets.

“I think just based off playing against him in Winnipeg and the year he had, I have a lot of respect for him,” forward Ryan Carpenter said. “He’s going to help our team out a lot.”

Stastny said the main thing that drew him to the Knights was their fast-paced style of play, adding that since he signed, he has been impressed with the team’s chemistry. He said he has been welcomed with “open arms” and found there’s no division as the team gears up for another run at the Stanley Cup.

“Here I think everyone’s in the same boat,” Stastny said. “I think everyone’s on a mission and wants that ultimate prize … When everyone’s all-in on that, I think it makes everyone gel a little quicker.”

Schmidt skates

Among the 15 players at the Knights’ skate Wednesday was defenseman Nate Schmidt, who was suspended 20 games Sunday for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Nate Schmidt, who has been suspended 20 games, is at an informal skate today. pic.twitter.com/MCrpYwazXb — Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) September 5, 2018

Schmidt, who was not made available to the media, can practice with the team at training camp next week but cannot play in the preseason.

Subban waits on gear

Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban said he still has not received his new chest protector after the NHL passed a rule limiting pad size. The rule should help keep scoring up, but there are safety concerns about goalies having less protection in the neck and shoulder areas.

The Knights’ first preseason game is Sept. 16.

“It’s coming soon,” Subban said. “Hopefully it’s not too bad.”

Marchessault gets payback

Forward Jonathan Marchessault made his presence known Wednesday after scoring on Subban, then loudly mocking the goaltender. Marchessault yelled “Sub,” mimicking fans’ chant for the goalie, and Subban admitted afterward he had it coming.

Marchessault just had a nice cackle at Subban after scoring a goal. He and Haula have joined the group skating today. pic.twitter.com/HBuIESqPgj — Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) September 5, 2018

“I pick on him a little behind the scenes, so he tries to get even with me out here,” Subban said.

