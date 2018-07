On Wednesday, University Medical Center teamed up with the Golden Knights to give pediatric patients a chance to sign a contract and be a player for the day with Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter.

Gregory Chiodini, middle, and Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz, right, get a surprise visit from Chance during UMC's Player for a Day event where pediatric patients get to experience a day in the life of a Vegas Golden Knight. Photo taken on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Kai Aiden Fields, left, shakes hands with Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz after signing his contract during UMC's Player for a Day event where pediatric patients get to experience a day in the life of a Vegas Golden Knight. Photo taken on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Kai Aiden Fields, middle, shows off his new jersey with Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz during UMC's Player for a Day event where pediatric patients get to experience a day in the life of a Vegas Golden Knight. Photo taken on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Hockey skates line the locker room during UMC's Player for a Day event where pediatric patients get to experience a day in the life of a Vegas Golden Knight. Photo taken on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Kai Aiden Fields autographs photos of himself in the locker room during UMC's Player for a Day event where pediatric patients get to experience a day in the life of a Vegas Golden Knight. Photo taken on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Gregory Chiodini sits at his locker during UMC's Player for a Day event where pediatric patients get to experience a day in the life of a Vegas Golden Knight. Photo taken on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The event took place at the Knights training center at City National Arena in Summerlin.