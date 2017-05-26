Penguins beat Senators in OT, return to Stanley Cup Final

CORRECTS TO SECOND PERIOD - Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of Game 7 in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) scores a goal against Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the second period of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) scores a goal against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley (6) and goalie Matt Murray (30) during the second period of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final.

Chris Kunitz beat Craig Anderson 5:09 into the second overtime to give the defending champions a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final Thursday night.

Kunitz scored twice, his first two of the playoffs. Justin Schultz added the other in his return from an upper-body injury, and Matt Murray stopped 28 shots on his 23rd birthday.

The Penguins are trying to become the first team since the Detroit Red Wings in 1998 to win back-to-back titles. They will host Western Conference champion Nashville in Game 1 on Monday night.

Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel scored for Ottawa. The Senators rallied twice to tie it.

Craig Anderson made 39 saves, but couldn’t get a handle on Kunitz’s shot from just outside the left circle. The Senators are 0-6 in Game 7s in franchise history.