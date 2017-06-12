Penguins’ Fleury may be Golden Knights-bound after waiving no-trade clause

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury celebrates with the Stanley Cup after the Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Golden Knights may have their starting goaltender as Marc-Andre Fleury has informed the Pittsburgh Penguins he will waive his no-movement clause in his contract, but only for Vegas.

Fleury informed the Penguins of his decision Monday morning, just hours before the NHL’s 2 p.m. (PT) deadline for players to declare whether to waive their no-trade or no-move clauses. He will be left unprotected in the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft as the Penguins will protect Matt Murray as their goaltender. All 30 teams must leave at least one goalie unprotected.

Fleury, 32, who helped Pittsburgh win its second consecutive Stanley Cup with strong play in the first two rounds of the playoffs, has three rings, all with the Penguins (2009, 2016, 2017). He is a six-time NHL All-Star and in 13 NHL seasons has a career 2.58 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and 44 shutouts.

The Expansion Draft is June 21.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

