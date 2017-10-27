Pennywise, panda are part of Golden Knights’ Halloween fun

The Golden Knights had a team Halloween party at Topgolf and there is a lot going on.

The Golden Knights wore a myriad of costumes to their team Halloween party Wednesday at Topgolf. (GoldenKnights/Twitter)

Halloween came early for the Vegas Golden Knights at a team party at Topgolf Wednesday.

The team turned heads on social media after a photo of 21 players dressed in Halloween costumes was tweeted on the Golden Knights official Twitter account. Needless to say, there were a lot of questions.

Halloween isn’t for another six days, but Golden Knights players already have the holiday spirit. pic.twitter.com/4rom3QaZNy — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 26, 2017

Who dressed as Pennywise, the frightening clown from “IT”?

Who was hiding in the gorilla and panda suits?

And how did goalie Marc Andre-Fleury get so green?

The Golden Knights attempted to clear up some of the confusion Thursday.

There have been a lot of questions about this picture. AND WE HAVE ANSWERS! pic.twitter.com/e77nhMBkky — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 27, 2017

Goalie Marc Andre-Fleury dedicated himself to painting his whole body green to be a toy soldier. Backup goalie Malcom Subban rocked a panda suit.

Yes, Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban participated in Halloween. Subban is the panda (obviously). pic.twitter.com/bm9sAid8aa — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 27, 2017

Brad Hunt dressed as Marvel’s “Black Panther.” Tomas Nosek insisted he dressed as King Kong, though his teammates think he closer resembles internet-sensation Harambe.

Brad Hunt is the man in the mask, and Tomas Nosek tells us he's King Kong…although we really think he's Harambe. #RIP pic.twitter.com/K1YtuMp8cQ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 27, 2017

One of the hardest to recognize was James Neal, who dressed as Pennywise.

AND HIS NAME IS JAMES NEAL pic.twitter.com/w5ij5PMXvz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 27, 2017

Some Twitter users are still confused as to where Deryk Engelland was during this party. Engelland is dressed as the zombie in front of “Panda Subban.”

The Golden Knights will be in New York to play the Rangers on Halloween day; don’t expect them to don these costumes on the ice.

Who had the best Halloween costume among the Golden Knights? — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 27, 2017

