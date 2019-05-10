Pope Francis receives custom Golden Knights jersey
The Golden Knights’ quest to be a worldwide franchise has expanded to Vatican City.
The team’s Twitter account showed off a photo of Pope Francis receiving a custom Knights jersey Friday. The head of the Catholic church, though not known for his fashion, seemed pretty excited about the new threads.
OMG! pic.twitter.com/DZKCECwUgx
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 10, 2019
