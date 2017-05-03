Predators edge Blues to take 3-1 series lead

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen, top, reaches for a shot as several teammates and Nashville Predators right wing James Neal (18) watch for the rebound during the third period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 2-1 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher, left, and left wing Colin Wilson (33) celebrate after teammate Ryan Ellis, not shown, scored a goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen during the third period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 2-1 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New York Rangers' Michael Grabner (40) looks to control the puck in front of Ottawa Senators' Dion Phaneuf (2) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in New York. The Rangers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Fans celebrate after New York Rangers' Oscar Lindberg (24) scored a goal during the second period of Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In one of the most physical games of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Nashville Predators edged the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Tuesday to take a 3-1 series lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series.

Ryan Ellis and James Neal scored third-period goals to put Nashville up 2-0.

Ellis pounced on the rebound of a Colin Wilson shot at 5:09 during a power play, slotting a wrister under Scottie Upshall and to the right of diving goaltender Jake Allen for his fourth goal of the playoffs. It marked the seventh straight game in which Ellis scored, tying the franchise record set by Colin Wilson last spring.

Neal supplied the game-winner at 13:03, corralling a loose puck at the top of the right circle and firing a wrister that beat Allen to the stick side for his second goal of the playoffs.

Joel Edmundson replied for the Blues at 16:11, but it wasn’t enough.

Rangers 4, Senators 1

NEW YORK — Mats Zuccarello scored the first of four straight New York goals as the Rangers rolled to victory in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against Ottawa.

Rick Nash, Michael Grabner and Oscar Lindberg also scored for New York, which bounced back after losing 6-5 in overtime to Ottawa in Game 2. Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots Tuesday.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for Ottawa after recording four goals in Game 2, including the overtime winner. Craig Anderson allowed four goals on 30 shots for the Senators, who hold a 2-1 series lead.