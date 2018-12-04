Questions and answers on NHL’s newest expansion team in Seattle

Here’s what you need to know about the NHL’s latest expansion team in Seattle.

Max Rubin cheers and holds a sign in favor of the team name "Kraken" following the announcement of a new NHL hockey team in Seattle, at a celebratory party Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, center left, holds a jersey after the NHL Board of Governors announced Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Sea Island Ga.. Joining Bettman, from left to right, is Jerry Bruckheimer, David Bonderman, David Wright, Tod Leiweke and Washington Wild youth hockey player Jaina Goscinski. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

New Seattle hockey franchise majority owner David Bonderman, right, steps up to the podium after the National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman, left, named Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Sea Island, Ga. . (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Seattle Hockey Partners President and CEO Tod Leiweke speaks after the NHL Board of Governors named Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Sea Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, shakes hands with Seattle Hockey Partners majority owner David Bonderman after the announcement by the National Hockey League Board of Governors to name Seattle as the home of the league's 32nd franchise, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Sea Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announces Seattle as the home of the league's 32nd franchise, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the Board of Governors annual meeting in Sea Island, Ga.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

New Seattle hockey franchise Majority Owner David Bonderman, right, steps up to the podium after the National Hockey League Commissioner and the Board of Governors named Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Sea Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

New Seattle hockey franchise majority owner David Bonderman, left, and Seattle Hockey Partners president and CEO Tod Leiweke, second left, react to the announcement by National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman and the Board of Governors to name Seattle as the home of the league's 32nd franchise, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Sea Island, Ga. . (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, right, announces that the Board of Governors named Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Sea Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

New Seattle hockey franchise majority owner David Bonderman, left, and Seattle Hockey Partners President and CEO Tod Leiweke, second left, pose for a selfie with Jay Deutsch, center, after Seattle was selected for the NHL's 32nd franchise, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Sea Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, center, cheers the announcement of a new NHL hockey team in Seattle with brothers Ted Ackerley, left, and Chris Ackerley at a celebratory party Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Seattle. The NHL Board of Governors unanimously approved adding Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise on Tuesday, with play set to begin in 2021 to allow enough time for arena renovations. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Jesse Hawkins, left, gives a thumbs-up as Ana Taylor pins a button on him celebrating the announcement of a new NHL hockey team in Seattle as her husband, Jackson Taylor, looks on at a celebratory party Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Seattle. The NHL Board of Governors unanimously approved adding Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Kris "Sonic Guy" Brannon holds up a sign in support of adding an NBA team following the announcement of a new NHL hockey team in Seattle, at a celebratory party Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Hockey fans cheer the announcement of a new NHL hockey team in Seattle at a celebratory party Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Seattle. The NHL Board of Governors unanimously approved adding Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise on Tuesday, with play set to begin in 2021 to allow enough time for arena renovations. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Ryan Kelly, left, Otto Rogers and Rebecca Moloney cheer the announcement of a new NHL hockey team in Seattle at a celebratory party Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Seattle. The NHL Board of Governors unanimously approved adding Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise on Tuesday, with play set to begin in 2021 to allow enough time for arena renovations. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Otto Rogers playfully holds up stickers against the proposed name Kraken and in support of Totems following the announcement of a new NHL hockey team in Seattle, at a celebratory party Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan smiles as she is interviewed on a radio station sports broadcast before the announcement of a new NHL hockey team in Seattle at a celebratory party Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Seattle. The NHL Board of Governors unanimously approved adding Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise on Tuesday, with play set to begin in 2021 to allow enough time for arena renovations. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Tavern workers sport hockey-themed caps ahead of an expected announcement of an NHL expansion hockey team in Seattle, at a gathering Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Seattle. The NHL Board of Governors met in Georgia and is expected to give final approval to Seattle's bid to add the league's 32nd team. Play would be expected to begin in the 2021-22 season. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Shea Theodore is the resident expert on Seattle, since the Golden Knights defenseman spent four years playing for the city’s Western Hockey League club as a junior.

He’s looking forward to returning a few seasons from now.

“I think it’s cool. It’s a great city,” Theodore said. “We were about an hour south of downtown, but any time we got a chance to go downtown — whether it was just walking around or checking it out for a day — it was great. Definitely, it’s going to be cool.”

Seattle was unanimously approved Tuesday as the NHL’s 32nd team in a vote by the league’s Board of Governors in Sea Island, Georgia.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest expansion team:

When will the team begin play?

The puck will drop in the Pacific Northwest for the start of the 2021-22 season.

Originally, the ownership group wanted to debut in 2020, but this timeline ensures that the $800 million-plus renovation of Seattle Center Arena and proposed $75 million practice facility will be completed.

By starting in 2021, NHL Seattle also avoids a potential labor dispute interfering with their first season.

What are the rules for the expansion draft?

Exactly the same as when the Golden Knights entered the league in 2017.

The only difference is the Knights are exempt and will not have to submit a list of protected players when the draft takes place in June 2021.

As a result, the Knights will not receive a percentage of the $650 million expansion fee paid by Seattle’s ownership group, which is led by private equity CEO David Bonderman.

“It’s real significant,” Knights assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “We’re still trying to build an organization and acquire organizational depth with our team here. We’re pleased that we won’t be losing a player to Seattle. It will be a good process to be an observer on and not in the uncomfortable position the other 30 teams will be in.”

Who will run the team?

The ownership group, along with NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke and senior advisor Dave Tippett, is expected to hire a general manager after the season.

McCrimmon helped the Knights navigate the expansion process, and his name already has been floated as a possible candidate.

A coach likely would not be hired until closer to the team’s start date, and it’s difficult to project who would be available two or three years from now.

What division will they play in?

The NHL approved a realignment plan starting with the 2021-22 season to balance the divisions with eight teams each.

Seattle will be placed in the Pacific Division near regional rival Vancouver, while Arizona will move to the Central Division.

“We’re pleased that we’re still a member of the Pacific,” McCrimmon said. “It’s good for us to remain where we’ve been.”

What will the team be named?

The Seattle Times ran a poll that attracted nearly 150,000 votes, and Sockeyes defeated Totems in the final.

Metropolitans, Steelheads, Kraken, Sasquatch, Freeze and Emeralds were among the other suggestions for the yet-to-be-named franchise.

“We paid close, close attention,” Leiweke said.

More Golden Knights: Follow online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnightsand @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.