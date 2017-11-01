ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

Rangers try to give comfort to New York following terror attack

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2017 - 11:01 pm
 

NEW YORK — One month ago, the Golden Knights felt a sense of community and obligation to help a city heal following the mass shooting on the Strip.

Tuesday, it was the New York Rangers’ turn.

Only a couple of miles away from the terror attack in lower Manhattan, the Broadway Blueshirts laced up their skates and stepped onto the Madison Square Garden ice with heavy hearts and a new-found burden of helping a city heal as eight people were dead and an additional 15 were injured.

Much like their city, the Rangers showed resiliency, rallying from a 4-2 second-period deficit to defeat the Knights, 6-4.

It’s a horrible, horrible thing,” Rangers center Mika Zibanejad said afterward. “We talked about that. I’m super happy we got the win.”

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who lives in Manhattan, said the team was aware of the situation.

“It was emotional for me before the game,” he said. “I talked to the group a little bit about the importance of the game. For me, my family is in that area every day and coming to the game not knowing if they were safe or not, it was not a good feeling.”

As was the case with the Knights learning the details of the Las Vegas shooting, the Rangers players saw what had unfolded on television in their locker room or on their phones prior to taking the ice. Unlike the Knights, who wouldn’t play until five days after the incident in Las Vegas, the Rangers were playing just hours after the carnage in lower Manhattan.

“I won’t name names but I heard a couple of guys talking about it before the game,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “They were talking about how we have to put this together and get going here. They were aware of it, it was an emotional moment with what happened today. But our guys handled it well and were able to come back.”

A moment of silence for the Manhattan victims as well as the Las Vegas victims of Oct. 1 was held prior to the opening faceoff at the Garden with a sellout crowd of 17,294 on hand.

“It was bigger than two points (Tuesday),” Zibanejad said. “We were trying to play for the whole city and for all the families involved and we were able to do that.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights drop second straight game
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights' loss to the New York Rangers, including Maxime Lagace's first start for Las Vegas.
Golden Edge: Dansk goes down, Knights lose
Ed Graney and Steve Carp recap the Golden Knights loss in Brooklyn to the New York Islanders, including Oscar Dansk going down with an injury and what that means going forward for Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights on their loss to the New York Islanders
The players who spoke in the locker room following the Golden Knights loss to the Islanders agree that they have to take the positives away from their setback on the road and look to improve when they face the New York Rangers on Tuesday.
Gallant on the Golden Knights loss to the Islanders
Following the Vegas Golden Knights road loss to the New York Islanders, head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the mistakes the team made and the injuries to their goalies.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare loves the way the Golden Knights play for each other
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare warns looking ahead could come back to haunt the Golden Knights on the team's upcoming road trip that starts on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant expects Golden Knights to be challenged on six-game road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant doesn’t want his team looking too far ahead. The Knights begin a six-game road trip on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 against the Islanders. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reilly Smith says Golden Knights' early success will help on road trip
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith says momentum is important, especially when it’s positive, heading into the team's lengthy road trip. The Knights begin a six-game road trip on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 against the Islanders. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights rout Avalanche 7-0
Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonight's Golden Knights 7-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Golden Knights are now 8-1 before heading out on the road for six away games.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on team's fast start
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the team's fast start Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward James Neal on team's historic 7-1 start
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about the expansion team's historic start Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on center Vadim Shipachyov
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant answers whether Vadim Shipachyov has played up to his expectations Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights continue implausible start in NHL
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to the best start for an expansion franchise in NHL history. The Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks to become the first expansion team to win seven of their first eight NHL games. Vegas has won four straight games and sit in second place of the Western Conference.
Gallant: People weren't expecting us to beat Chicago
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to a record-breaking start for their first season. Head coach Gerard Gallant says their win over the Chicago Blackhawks was not expected.
MacKenzie on the Chicago Blackhawks' fans taking over the T-Mobile Arena
Peter MacKenzie, whose dad played with the original Chicago Blackhawks team, speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's fans and how they will likely take over the T-Mobile Arena when they play the Golden Knights.
Maxime Lagace ready for whatever role Golden Knights have for him
The goaltender is reunited with Chicago Wolves teammate Oscar Dansk. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant talks following the Knights' win over the St. Louis Blues
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, and what needs to be improved before the next game.
Reilly Smith Talks About Synergy With The Team
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith talks about how the team's synergy has improved throughout the beginning of the season following the team's 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
William Karlsson On Scoring Winning Goal Against Blues
Golden Knights center William Karlsson talks about scoring the winning goal in overtime against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Golden Knights Goaltender on His NHL Debut
Golden Knights Goaltender Oscar Dansk talks about making his NHL debut on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault on injury
Injured Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, after practice at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coach Gerard Gallant on Golden Knights injuries
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant gives an injury update Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk on callup
Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk talks about being called up to the NHL on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland says team won’t change way they play vs. Blues
The Knights face the West’s best team Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights’ hot start, what to expect going forward
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights’ hot start, the status of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and what to expect from the team moving forward.
Golden Edge: Knights beat Blues in OT
Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen talk about the Golden Knights' win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, and the injury Malcolm Subban suffered during the game.
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch talks about his father
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch talks after practice Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at City National Arena about his father being at the game Tuesday. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Cody Eakin on the increase in faceoff violations
Golden Knights center Cody Eakin talks about the increase in faceoff violations Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Reilly Smith says the team is riding a high right now
With the Golden Knights securing their fifth victory during their home stand at the T-Mobile Arena, Reilly Smith says what's motivating the team and also addresses how they can improve.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Snag OT Win over Buffalo
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights win over the Buffalo Sabres, which saw the Golden Knights lose a 3-goal lead before winning in overtime.
Perron on his game-winning goal in OT
David Perron scored the game-winning goal for the Vegas Golden Knights to defeat the Buffalo Sabres in overtime.
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch talks about Golden Knights rookie camp
Forward Alex Tuch has played well at the Golden Knights rookie camp. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reid Duke ready to lead at Golden Knights rookie camp
Free agent forward Reid Duke's goal is to make the NHL this season with the Golden Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rocky Thompson is ready for Golden Knights rookie camp
Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson will oversee the Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on giving back to community
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith speaks at the Coast X Coast Foundation's Ride for the Fallen on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Pkwy Tavern. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like