Rare short-handed goal takes down Golden Knights

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the winning goal during the second overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) gets tripped up in front of San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. As San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) looks on. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks players including defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate a goal shot by center Logan Couture (39) during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) tangles with San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights picked a bad time to give up only their third short-handed goal of the season.

Sharks forward Tomas Hertl received a pass from defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic near his own blue line, skated into the offensive zone and beat Marc-Andre Fleury on a wrist shot with 8:43 left in double overtime to end Game 6.

The goal was stunning not just because the Knights’ power play had been good at generating chances this series. The unit had also been good at not giving them up.

“They get one little crack at it and sneak one by (Fleury),” forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “It’s obviously disappointing.”

The Knights had allowed just seven short-handed goals in their two-year history prior to Sunday with none coming in the postseason. Twenty-one teams allowed seven or more short-handed goals this season alone.

Yet there Hertl was Sunday, doing what only Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner accomplished against the Knights this year. Hertl also became the ninth player in Stanley Cup playoff history to score a short-handed goal in overtime and the first to do so in a game with multiple overtimes.

It was a disappointing finish for the Knights considering the buzz inside T-Mobile Arena when Sharks forward Barclay Goodrow was called for the first penalty of overtime with 9:14 left in the second extra period.

The Knights were expecting the call, which gave their potent power play (8-for-27 this series) its third chance of the game, to end things in a different fashion. Instead, the team is preparing for the first Game 7 in team history.

“Tough ending, yeah,” center Cody Eakin said. “We’ll try to forget it as quick as we can. Use it as motivation. We’re going to a hostile environment and we’ll have to bring our A-game.”

Burns gets Norris nod

Sharks defenseman Brent Burns was named one of three finalists for the Norris Trophy (best defenseman), along with the Calgary Flames’ Mark Giordano and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Victor Hedman.

Burns, who won the award in 2017, is a finalist for the third time in four seasons. The Sharks added another former winner in Erik Karlsson to their blue line this season but Burns still produced a career-high 83 points.

”Great accomplishment,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “Well-deserved. I think he just went about his business this year. Obviously, adding Erik Karlsson to the mix probably affected his role more than anybody’s on the team and the way he handled that, that consistency he played with all year, I thought was exceptional for us. We wouldn’t be here without him.”

Jones sets record

Sharks goaltender Martin Jones made 58 saves Sunday to surpass Jeff Hackett (57 on Dec. 26, 1992 against the Los Angeles Kings) for the most in a game in team history.

The Knights’ 59 shots on goal were the most in team history. Their previous high was 53 on Oct. 28, 2018 in a 4-3 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators.

