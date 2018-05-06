Reaves replaces injured Carrier in Knights’ lineup for Game 6

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves made his first playoff appearance after being a healthy scratch the first nine games of the postseason.

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) tries to score against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Forward Will Carrier was not in the lineup Sunday as he deals with an upper-body injury sustained in the second period of Game 5 on Friday. Ryan Reaves took his place in the lineup for Game 6 against the Sharks and skated with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ryan Carpenter on the Knights’ fourth line.

“He’s still day-to-day,” coach Gerard Gallant said of Carrier, who had played in all nine playoff games and failed to register a point.

Reaves made his first playoff appearance after being a healthy scratch in previous games.

Amateur draft meetings

The Knights’ hockey operations staff met Friday and Saturday at City National Arena to discuss the upcoming 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Knights currently do not have a first-round pick, having traded it to Detroit for Tomas Tatar on Feb. 26. They have seven picks, beginning with one in the second round, two in the fourth round, and two in both the fifth and sixth rounds.

Joining general manager George McPhee and assistant G.M. Kelly McCrimmon were assistant director of player personnel Bob Lowes, amateur scouting director Scott Luce and the team’s amateur scouts.

This year’s draft will be June 22-23 in Dallas.

