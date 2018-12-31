Recapping 2018 for the Golden Knights, fans — VIDEO

With 2018 coming to a close, Golden Edge host Cassie Soto shares some of the highlights from the end of the Golden Knights’ inaugural season and the start of year two.

While there were many big sports stories in 2018, none might be as historic as what the Golden Knights were able to accomplish in their first year of competition. The team joined the 1967-68 St. Louis Blues as the only professional sports team to make it to the championship round in its inaugural season.

Although the Golden Knights fell short in their hunt to the hoisting the Stanley Cup, the team was able to unite the city of Las Vegas unlike anything ever before.

