Reeling Golden Knights lose 6-3 to Maple Leafs

Defenseman Morgan Rielly’s shot from the blueline sailed through traffic and into the back of the net before Marc-Andre Fleury ever saw it to give the Maple Leafs the lead for good midway through the third period of a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game 55 seconds later and Mitchell Marner tacked on a late short-handed tally as Toronto handed the Knights their franchise-record fifth straight home loss.

Paul Stastny and Oscar Lindberg scored early in the second period to put the Knights (31-24-4) a 2-1 lead, but Patrick Marleau and Matthews answered for the Maple Leafs (36-18-3) before the end of the period.

William Karlsson tipped in a pass from Jon Merrill to tie the game at 3-3 early in the third before the Toronto onslaught.

The Knights have now dropped three straight overall and seven of their last nine. They complete the homestand with a matchup against Nashville at 7 p.m. Saturday.

