Reid Duke’s NHL debut with Golden Knights delayed

Golden Knights forward Reid Duke took the ice before Thursday’s game in full uniform and warmed up with his teammates. But it was as close as he would get to making his NHL debut for now.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) lines up the puck for a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) and Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot beside defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and Chicago Blackhawks center David Kampf (64) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) passes behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brendan Perlini (11) vies for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) dives for the puck as Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) collides with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brendan Perlini (11) as they vie for possession during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Duke, the first player signed by the organization, was called up from the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

The forward probably would have played against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena had Max Pacioretty experienced a pregame setback with the injury that kept him out of the lineup Tuesday. But Pacioretty was able to play.

The veteran Pacioretty, who entered Thursday’s game with 13 points in his past 10 games, said he will counsel Duke to keep it simple when he makes his debut.

“Everyone on this team has been there, so you can just offer the advice to go out and play your game,” Pacioretty said. “When you’re young, every game is an audition. Everyone’s always watching your every move, so if you just go out there with the right attitude and do whatever it takes to help the team win hockey games, you’ll be all right.”

Reilly Smith agreed. The forward hasn’t skated much with Duke, but he thinks all young players need to trust their game.

“Just try to play your game,” Smith said. “You get called up for a reason. You’ve been given this opportunity for a reason. There’s no added benefit to changing your game too much, so work to your strengths and play like you would any other game.”

Duke skated with the third line at Thursday’s morning skate. His next chance to debut will be Saturday at the Los Angeles Kings.

Stastny skating

Injured forward Paul Stastny also participated in Thursday’s morning skate, something he hadn’t done since suffering a lower-body injury in the third game. There is no timetable for his return.

“It’s real encouraging,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “It’s good to see him out there on the ice. When guys come back, it means they’re getting close. How close I don’t know, but it’s the first step for him getting back with our group.

“He looked pretty good.”

Stastny had been skating on his own for the past few days at City National Arena.

Knights starting to believe

Pacioretty watched from the press box Tuesday with a minor injury when the Knights rallied for a 5-3 victory over the defending champion Washington Capitals. It was a rally he’s not so sure would have happened earlier in the season.

“It’s a tight league, so it’s really hard to win games,” he said. “I think you’ve seen the difference of having confidence and not. It might give you that extra 5 percent of putting pucks in the net or winning games as opposed to losing them. Earlier in the year, we probably wouldn’t have come back in that Washington game like they did because the confidence didn’t seem to be there.”

