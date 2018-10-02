Reilly Smith does dirty work for Golden Knights’ top line

Reilly Smith would rather do the dirty work for the Golden Knights’ high-scoring first line and leave the spotlight to his teammates.

Reilly Smith wore No. 18 during his time at Miami (Ohio) University almost 10 years ago.

The number went with him to three NHL teams over parts of six seasons until Smith was acquired by the Golden Knights in an expansion draft-day trade with Florida and switched to No. 19.

This summer, Smith had the chance to reclaim his familiar digits after James Neal departed to Calgary in free agency.

But he barely gave it a second thought and used his self-deprecating sense of humor to explain why.

“There’s too many Vegas 19 jerseys. I didn’t want them to change it,” Smith said facetiously. “There’s probably like four. My family.

“I started with 19 here, so I might as well keep it.”

Smith isn’t concerned with jersey numbers and, in truth, is loathe to draw the sort of attention that comes with a change.

The 27-year-old right wing would rather do the dirty work for the Knights’ high-scoring first line and leave the spotlight to his teammates.

“Reilly’s a pretty quiet guy. A classy guy,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “He’s the kind of guy who doesn’t get enough credit on our line. He definitely makes everybody better around him.”

Smith often is the first forward into the zone on the Knights’ forecheck and tasked with winning puck battles along the wall.

Despite his less-than-imposing size (6-foot, 185 pounds), it’s a role that suits Smith’s blue-collar style.

“I think it’s just trying to get your nose over the puck and try to protect it,” Smith said. “I don’t think any of the three of us would be bigger guys in this league by anyone’s standards, but I think we do a good job protecting the puck and a lot of that comes with help, too.

“Having two guys on the puck is a big focus, and we try to nail that in, especially in the offensive zone. It’s tough making plays one-on-one in this league, and once you have a little bit of support and a little bit of movement, it opens things up.”

Smith, who was acquired for a 2018 fourth-round pick, was one of six alternate captains for the Knights and enjoyed a career season skating alongside Marchessault and center William Karlsson.

The Mimico, Ontario, native finished with 60 points in 67 games, topping his previous best of 51 points set with Boston during the 2013-14 season.

His 38 assists surpassed his entire point total (37) from the previous season with Florida.

During the Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, Smith was the leading scorer with 22 points (five goals, 17 assists).

“(Marchessault) calls him our quarterback. That sums it up,” Karlsson said. “He’s a very good player. He can forecheck. He can play the defensive side. He can set up plays and he can score, too. He’s the whole package, really. And a great guy in the locker room. Very fun guy.”

Smith is signed through the 2021-22 season with a $5 million average annual salary, and coach Gerard Gallant will continue to use his gritty, two-way game at even strength and on special teams.

“I’m just trying to get one step better all the time,” Smith said. “You can always get a little bit stronger, a little bit smarter with the puck, a little bit more creative.”

