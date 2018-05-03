Golden Knights/NHL

Reinforcements lead Sharks to 4-0 victory over Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2018 - 10:49 pm
 
Updated May 2, 2018 - 11:56 pm

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sharks coach Pete DeBoer decided to call in reinforcements for Game 4 with his team facing a dire situation Wednesday night against the Golden Knights.

Joakim Ryan and Joonas Donskoi led the charge and helped secure a 4-0 win at SAP Center that tied the Western Conference semifinals at two games apiece.

Ryan, who was named San Jose’s rookie of the year, had been paired with defenseman Brent Burns for most of the season before an upper body injury forced him out of action in mid-March.

He was eager to return, but DeBoer stayed with veteran Paul Martin, though the decision became easier after Martin’s lack of speed was again exposed on William Karlsson’s game-winner Monday night.

“I felt pretty good, considering how long I was out,” Ryan said. “I just tried to keep it simple. I wouldn’t say there was a moment I really felt like I was really back, I just kind of felt good all night.”

He helped contribute to a stout defensive effort that kept Vegas off the scoreboard for the first time in the series.

“That was our most complete game of the series, I thought,” goaltender Martin Jones said. “I thought we played really well and (Ryan) was great right from the start. It’s not an easy spot missing the time he had and jumping into a spot like this, but he was great right from the start. He had some huge plays for us.”

Ryan, who was a plus-12 on the year, made his presence felt early on a perfectly-timed poke check on William Carrier in the first period to prevent a possible scoring opportunity.

The Sharks grabbed the lead soon after and poured it on from there.

“He did a good job for us,” DeBoer said of the rookie. “We didn’t win because of Joakim Ryan, just like we didn’t lose last game because of Paul Martin. Our team game has been really good the last three games, but I thought Joakim came in and did a great job.”

Donskoi also got the nod Wednesday after he was limited in Game 2 and missed Game 3 with a lower body injury. He notched his first point since Game 3 of the Anaheim series when he went end-to-end and beat Marc-Andre Fleury high with a blast from the blue line with just five seconds remaining in the first period.

“It was a big goal, but I thought even nicer than the goal was just having him back,” DeBoer said. “You already have (Joe Thornton) out of the lineup, so when you take another top line guy out, you start writing down combinations and it starts to get thin pretty quickly. It’s nice to have him back.”

Thornton could be ready for Game 5. He has been teasing about a return from a knee injury that has kept him out since January, so even more help could be on the way for the Sharks as they travel to Las Vegas for the start of what is now a best-of-three series.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knights players discuss shutout loss
Marc-Andre Fleury, Jonathan Marchessault and Brayden McNabb talk about the Golden Knights loss to San Jose in Game 4.
Golden Edge: Knights held scoreless in Game 4
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights loss to the San Jose Sharks in Game 4.
Golden Knights players discuss Game 4 against the Sharks
Alex Tuch, Colin Miller and Pierre-Édouard Bellemare discuss what the Golden Knights need to do to prepare for game four tonight.
Gerard Gallant talks about the upcoming game against San Jose
Gerard Gallant discusses the Golden Knights' OT win and the upcoming Game 4 against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights winning despite slow starts
Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss their thoughts about the Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks, and what both teams might need to adjust moving forward.
Golden Knights players discuss Game 3 win and upcoming Game 4
William Karlsson, Ryan Carpenter, Marc-Andre Fleury and Deryk Engelland discuss the Golden Knights' OT win and the upcoming Game 4 against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Knights On Overtime Victory Against Sharks
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant and Golden Knights forward William Karlsson go over the Knights win against the Sharks in game three.
Golden Edge: Knights Bounce Back In OT Win Against Sharks
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights overtime win against the Sharks.
Golden Knights Coach Gerard Gallant (moving on)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on moving on from the Game 2 loss Sunday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans Send Off Knights To San Jose
Golden Knights fans gather at City National Arena to send off the Golden Knights as they make their way to San Jose to face off against the Sharks.
Golden Knights On Double OT Loss To Sharks
The Golden Knights react to their double overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall In Double Overtime 4-3
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights game two loss to the Sharks in double overtime.
Las Vegas Raiders Stadium can help economic boom, expert says
Study after study has concluded that stadiums aren’t effective economic development drivers. But a leading urban growth researcher says Orlando and Las Vegas are exceptions because of the strength of their regions’ tourism economies. The Raiders are building a 65,000-seat, $1.8 billion indoor stadium at Interstate 15 and Russell Road using $750 million of public money authorized by the Nevada Legislature. Las Vegas has a leg up on many cities, because it has an airport at which business people can catch a nonstop flight to virtually any domestic destination. Panelist Cathy Tull, chief marketing officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the presence of out-of-town media for playoff games featuring the Vegas Golden Knights has given the city media mentions that money can’t buy. Another issue receiving the panel’s attention is the need for mass transit with all the teams, venues and anticipated visitation they will generate. Panelists also discussed the prospect of attracting big events like the Super Bowl, the NFL draft and NCAA tournaments.
Golden Knights On Shutout Victory Against Sharks
Golden Knights react to their 7-0 shutout victory against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout Sharks In First Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Edge beat reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Knights shutout win against the Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout Sharks 7-0
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights shutout victory against the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the playoffs.
Golden Edge: One-on-one with Ryan Reaves
Bryan Salmond talks to Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves about his time in Vegas, how he learned to be so physical and if it's hard to find a fight on the ice these days.
Golden Edge: Knights keeping the intensity up at practice
Bryan Salmond talks about an intense Golden Knights practice and whether the team is worried about being rusty.
Gerard Gallant speaks to the media about San Jose
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about an intense practice and what he thinks the hardest part of coming back after a long layoff will be.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the Golden Knights long break
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about what he's been doing to stay sharp during the long layoff before the series against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Knights talk about how they've stayed sharp
Deryk Engelland, Ryan Carpenter and Nate Schmidt talk about the upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks and how the team has maintained its edge during the long break.
Golden Edge: Second round preview, Brent Musburger joins the show
Elaine Wilson previews the Golden Knights series against the San Jose Sharks and interviews Vegas Sports and Information Network's managing editor Brent Musburger.
James Neal talks about the Stanley Cup, last year's playoffs
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about what it'd be like to hoist the Stanley Cup and what he's bringing from his experiences from last season's post-season run with Nashville.
Golden Edge: Knights enjoying playoffs, Engelland named a Messier Finalist
Zac Pacleb talks to the Golden Knights about how much they watch the rest of the NHL playoffs as well as Deryk Engelland being named a finalist for the Mark Messier Award.
Gerard Gallant talks about the San Jose Sharks
Gerard Gallant talks to the media ahead of the Golden Knights' second round series against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Second round preview
Ed Graney and John Katsilometes discuss the Golden Knights' upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks as well as a woman making hockey-themed bow ties.
Golden Knights talk about matchup with the San Jose Sharks
Nate Schmidt, William Karlsson and James Neal discuss the upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks.
Deryk Engelland talks about being a Messier finalist
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about being named a finalist for the Mark Messier Leadership Award.
Las Vegas singer Lily Arce creates Wolfgang Pup bow ties
Vegas Golden Knight fans can now get bow ties for their dogs and cats! Las Vegas Strip performer Lily Arce of David Perrico's Pop Strings, "O", and "Raiding the Rock Vault" has been designing doggie bow ties for years. After getting requests for customized VGK bowties, she decided to sell them on Etsy. You can find them on her online boutique, titled Wolfgang Pup Bowtique. Vegas performers including Daryll Borges have outfitted their pets with the ties, Borges' cat, Raja is seen here.
Golden Edge Facebook live at City National Arena
Ed Graney and John Katsilometes are live at Golden Knights practice at City National Arena to preview the team's upcoming Stanley Cup playoff series against the San Jose Sharks.
Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup
Station Casinos will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. The locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy. Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000. The Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Vegas Golden Knights, US Army look to settle trademark dispute
The Golden Knights are looking to settle their trademark dispute with the U.S. Army. Both sides have been in a trademark dispute over the name “Golden Knights” and the primary colors of gray, gold and black. The Army says the hockey team’s use of Golden Knights as a trademark causes confusion with its parachute team. They are also known as the Golden Knights. The Army filed its complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 10. The Golden Knights filed a settlement motion with the patent office’s trademark trial and appeal board on Jan. 25. The motion gives the team 90 days to resolve issues with the Army. “We’re trying to form a joint use agreement where both sides can continue to have their name."
Golden Knights forecheck
At first glance, the Knights’ 1-2-2 forecheck doesn't look unusual. But it’s the aggression the Knights use that makes their forecheck unique. “They’re a tenacious team." - Flyers coach Dave Hakstol The Knights are second in the NHL with 642 takeaways. “I think it’s a good indicator when we’re playing well is when our forecheck is going.” - center Erik Haula
Nolan Patrick Adjusting To NHL
The Philadelphia Flyers rookie Center talked about his game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the recent road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's recent road trip Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights logo proves popular at No. 4 in NHL merchandise
The Golden Knights’ name and sharp-looking logo may not be big with the United States Army these days. But fans seem to like it. A lot. According to Fanatics, which oversees the league’s online shop, the Knights rank No. 4 in the NHL when it comes to merchandise sales. The New York Rangers are the No. 1 team in sales, followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury's impact on Pittsburgh lasting long after his time there
Marc-Andre Fleury has had a greater impact on Pittsburgh than just on the ice Fleury and his wife opened a playground at a Pennsylvania Boys and Girls Club The Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club is located in McKees Rock, where more than 35 percent of residents live in poverty. The playground opened last year before Fleury started playing for the Golden Knights Fleury financed the construction of a state-of-the-art playground, as well as sports equipment to play hockey.
Ryan Carpenter Glad To Contribute To Golden Knights Win
The forward had a goal and an assist in the 4-3 victory over the Capitals Sunday , Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant Pleased With Knights Bounce-back Effort
The coach liked the way his team skated in the 4-3 win over Washington Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch On Golden Knights Resilient Win Over Capitals
The forward scored the game-winner Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt Returns To Washington
The Golden Knights defenseman talked about his time with the Capitals Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Zucker on his big season, fatherhood, Golden Knights’ success
Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker, who is from Las Vegas, says he is pleased with his play and the way the Knights have captured the hearts of his hometown speaking before the game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Golden Knights/NHL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like