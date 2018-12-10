Relieved Ryan Carpenter finally scores 1st goal for Golden Knights

Ryan Carpenter ended his scoring drought Sunday, as he notched his first goal in the opening period of the Golden Knights’ 4-2 victory over Dallas at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg (24) celebrates after Ryan Carpenter (40) scored against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK — Ryan Carpenter dropped to one knee and pumped his right arm in excitement.

“It feels good just to get it out of the way,” the Golden Knights forward said.

Carpenter ended his scoring drought Sunday, as he notched his first goal in the opening period of the Knights’ 4-2 victory over Dallas at T-Mobile Arena.

That leaves Paul Stastny, who’s played three games due to injury, as the lone forward to appear for the Knights without a goal.

Defensemen Brayden McNabb and Jon Merrill are the only other skaters yet to score through the first 32 games.

Carpenter pounced on a rebound at the side of the net at 16:12 of the first period after Oscar Lindberg and McNabb had their shots blocked.

It was the second straight game the third line opened the scoring for the Knights. Lindberg had the only goal in Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Los Angeles.

“It was nice to get another first-period goal as a line,” Carpenter said. “We try to just do all the right things and create momentum and just have good shifts. It always feels better when you put it in the net.”

Carpenter has eight points in 30 games and produced half of his point total in the past seven games (one goal, three assists).

Carpenter had nine goals and 14 points in 36 games with the Knights last season after being claimed on waivers.

“It’s good to see Carpenter score that goal,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “If we’re going to be successful, it’s everybody going every night.”

Duke reassigned

The Knights reassigned forward Reid Duke to their American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago on Monday.

Duke, the first player signed in franchise history, did not appear in any games after he was recalled last week. He has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 22 games with the Chicago Wolves.

The Knights did not make a corresponding move, leaving an open spot on the 23-man roster for Stastny when he is activated from injured reserve.

Stastny made the road trip but has yet to be cleared for contact.

Heavy workload

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made his 10th straight start Sunday, and the 34-year-old is on pace to play 72 games. His career high for games played is 67, which he did on three occasions with Pittsburgh.

Since 2013-14, four goaltenders have logged 70 or more games in a season. Washington’s Braden Holtby (73), Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick (72) and Tuukka Rask of Boston (70) did it in 2014-15, and Edmonton’s Cam Talbot made 73 appearances in 2016-17.

“We’re not in first place like we were last year,” Gallant said. “We’re trying to catch teams, so when a guy plays that good, he’s going to play. … We know we can’t play him 75 games, and we don’t intend to do that.”

