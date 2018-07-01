Report: Golden Knights to sign Paul Stastny; David Perron leaving

The Golden Knights are poised to sign a veteran center Paul Stastny when NHL free agency officially opens Sunday morning, while David Perron is headed back to St. Louis.

Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny celebrates after teammate Tyler Myers scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Golden Knights left wing David Perron speaks during NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Paul Stastny, 32, will sign a three-year deal with the Knights, according to TSN in Canada.

Working on the aav for Paul Statsny in Vegas, but I believe he’s agreed to a 3 year term. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2018

Meanwhile, winger David Perron has agreed to terms with the St. Louis Blues on a four-year contract worth $16 million, according to multiple reports.

Stastny posted 16 goals and 37 assists in 82 games with St. Louis and Winnipeg. He had six goals and 15 points in 17 playoff games with the Jets after being acquired at the trade deadline.

The Knights defeated Winnipeg in five games in the Western Conference Final.

Stastny spent his first eight seasons with Colorado before he signed as a free agent with the Blues in 2014. He has 220 goals and 646 points in 824 career NHL games.

Stastny’s father, Peter, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1998.

For Perron, this will be his third stint in St. Louis after being selected from the Blues in the expansion draft.

The 30-year-old had a career-high 50 assists and 66 points in 70 regular-season games with the Knights.

In the postseason, Perron had one goal and eight assists, but struggled with injury and illness.

The Knights remain involved in trade talks with Ottawa to acquire all-star defenseman Erik Karlsson.

The team also was working Sunday to re-sign unrestricted free agent James Neal, who scored 25 goals and helped the Knights advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

