Russia's Nikita Gusev at the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group stage match between the national teams of Russia and Switzerland. Alexey Kudenko / Sputnik via AP

Russia's Nikita Gusev controls a puck during the Channel One Cup ice hockey match between Russia and Sweden, in Moscow, Russia. Alexey Kudenko / Sputnik via AP

Russian athlete Nikita Gusev (97) reacts after scoring a goal during the third period of the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Russian forward Nikita Gusev is trying to secure an early release from his KHL contract to sign with the Golden Knights for the postseason, according to multiple reports.

Hearing Nikita Gusev is on his way to Vegas to join #GoldenKnights for the playoffs — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) April 11, 2019

Gusev posted 82 points in 62 games for SKA St. Petersburg, which was eliminated from the Gagarin Cup playoffs in the conference finals this week. The 26-year-old’s contract with the Russian club runs through the end of the month.

JP Barry, CAA Sports, and Gusev’s Russian representatives are working on his release from SKA. Technically, under contract until the end of April. https://t.co/nrvcMo6ooO — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 11, 2019

Should Gusev secure his release, he can sign an entry-level contract and would be eligible to play immediately for the Knights, who acquired Gusev’s rights in an expansion draft trade with Tampa Bay.

The team had no official comment on the reports when asked Thursday morning.

The Knights trail San Jose 1-0 in the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinals, which continue with Game 2 on Friday.

