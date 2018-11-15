RJ’s Golden Knights book on sale for Black Friday

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Golden Knights book, “Knights to Remember,” will be on sale right before the holidays.
The limited edition, 160-page hardcover book will be on sale for $34.99 on Black Friday.
This collector’s item offers exclusive coverage by the Review-Journal’s award-winning team of reporters, columnists and photographers and chronicles the Knights’ amazing ride from the announcement of the NHL’s expansion to Las Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final.
“This is a keepsake hardcover book you will want on your coffee table,” Chris Blaser, the Review-Journal’s vice president for audience and circulation, said. “The high quality of ‘Knights to Remember’ beautifully reflects that. This is a book Golden Knights fans everywhere will love and treasure for years to come.”
To purchase the book, go to knightsbook.com or call 702-383-0411. The book will also be available at Albertsons stores, Station Casinos gift shops and Green Valley Grocery stores throughout the valley.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.