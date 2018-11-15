RJ’s Golden Knights book on sale for Black Friday

This collector’s item offers exclusive coverage by the Review-Journal’s award-winning team of reporters, columnists and photographers and chronicles the Knights’ amazing ride from the announcement of the NHL’s expansion to Las Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5), goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and the rest of the team celebrate after defeating the Winnipeg Jets during NHL Western Conference Finals, game 5, in Winnipeg, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Golden Knights book, “Knights to Remember,” will be on sale right before the holidays.

The limited edition, 160-page hardcover book will be on sale for $34.99 on Black Friday.

This collector’s item offers exclusive coverage by the Review-Journal’s award-winning team of reporters, columnists and photographers and chronicles the Knights’ amazing ride from the announcement of the NHL’s expansion to Las Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final.

“This is a keepsake hardcover book you will want on your coffee table,” Chris Blaser, the Review-Journal’s vice president for audience and circulation, said. “The high quality of ‘Knights to Remember’ beautifully reflects that. This is a book Golden Knights fans everywhere will love and treasure for years to come.”

To purchase the book, go to knightsbook.com or call 702-383-0411. The book will also be available at Albertsons stores, Station Casinos gift shops and Green Valley Grocery stores throughout the valley.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.