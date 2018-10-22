Robert Foley, son of Golden Knights owner, gets promoted by team

Robert Foley was named the Knights’ Chief Business Officer and the Chief Strategy Officer of Foley Family Wines and Epic Wines and Spirits.

Robert Foley was named the Knights’ Chief Business Officer on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Photo by Al Powers/NHLI via Getty Images)

Vegas Golden Knights players take the ice for Game 4 against Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco)

Robert Foley, the son of Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, received a promotion Monday.

Robert Foley was named the Knights’ Chief Business Officer and the Chief Strategy Officer of Foley Family Wines and Epic Wines and Spirits.

Foley was previously a hockey operations assistant with the Knights. The team credited him with helping plan the Vegas Rookie Faceoff, a six-team event at City National Arena, in September.

In his new role Foley will bridge the gap between the Knights’ hockey and business sides and work with team president Kerry Bubolz to develop new business plans and strategies. He will also head up long-term planning for Foley Family Wines and Epic Wines and Spirits.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.