Rookie free agent Whitecloud anxious to start NHL career

BUFFALO, N.Y. —Zach Whitecloud was doing fine in college. But he was looking to broaden his hockey horizons.

The NHL is a tough graduate school to get into and Whitecloud will continue his on-the-ice education with the Golden Knights, who signed the 21-year-old defenseman from Bemidji State University to a three-year entry level contract Thursday. Whitecloud is the first college free agent signed by the franchise.

“I just want to learn as much as I can and fit in with these guys,” Whitecloud said Saturday before the Knights faced the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. “I’m not worried about how much I play.”

Whitecloud arrived in town late Friday, was not in the lineup against the Sabres and will get his first ice time with the team Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia when the Knights practice at the Wells Fargo Center. His mentor? Former Bemidji State defenseman Brad Hunt.

“Beavers got to stick together,” Hunt said, referring to the school’s nickname. “I’ve talked to him on the phone and we just want him to get comfortable and help the team however he can.”

The Knights were competing with a number of NHL teams for Whitecloud’s services and in the end, the chance to play for a team that has established a culture of success early on was the most appealing aspect for Whitecloud’s decision. That and the relationship he has with assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon, who knows Whitecloud from his days as a youth in Brandon, Manitoba.

“It was definitely a factor when you’re comfortable with the people in the organization,” he said. “But when you see what they’ve done this season and the success they’ve had, as a player, you want to be part of that.”

Smith sent home

With just two games left on the road trip and the prospects of his playing slim, the Knights decided to send forward Reilly Smith back to Las Vegas and continue his treatment for the upper-body injury he sustained Tuesday in Columbus.

“If he’s not going to play, it’s better for him to be back in Vegas where the doctors can monitor him,” coach Gerard Gallant said of Smith, who flew back from Buffalo early Saturday morning.

As for James Neal, who missed his sixth straight game Saturday with a hand injury, Gallant said there was nothing new to report.

“He’s back in Vegas skating on his own and he’s still day-to-day,” Gallant said.

Schmidt plays, Merrill sits

With Nate Schmidt back in the lineup Saturday and the Knights with seven defensemen, Jon Merrill was a healthy scratch.

Schmidt was paired with Brayden McNabb while Hunt, who was skating with Merrill the past four games, was with Colin Miller. The paring of Deryk Engelland and Shea Theodore remained unchanged.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

