Russia’s NHL players want to compete in Winter Olympics

Are we about to witness hockey’s version of “Back to the Future?”

The NHL’s announcement Monday that it will not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics could be just what the Russian Hockey Federation needs to regain its status as one of the world’s elite programs.

The federation is hoping that a number of Russian players will come home next season and play in that country’s Kontinental Hockey League. The federation is also hoping that any KHL free agents consider not signing with NHL teams so they’ll be available to represent Russia in the Olympics in February in South Korea.

Board chairman Arkady Rotenberg said in a statement Wednesday that the federation will try to keep KHL players from leaving for North America and bring NHL free agents back this summer. He said some Russian players want to go to the Olympics even with an NHL contract. He says that decision is worthy of respect.

Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals’ superstar forward, has said several times he plans to play for Russia. Rotenberg said the federation will help NHL players with legal issues so they can play.

Among the unrestricted free agents who might consider thinking twice before re-signing with an NHL team include Montreal right wing Alexander Radulov, Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov and Buffalo defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

If Russia fields the team many expect it to, it will be the gold medal favorite. Canada, which has won three gold medals, and the United States, which has two silver medals since NHL players were allowed to compete in 1998, might have to rely on a combination of college players, former NHL players and junior league players.

Russia last won the gold medal in Olympic hockey in 1988 at Calgary, though the Unified Team, made up of players from countries formerly associated with the USSR, won the gold in 1992 in Albertville, France.

Okposo leaves hospital

It has been a tough first season for Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo. The former New York Islander, who signed a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Sabres last summer and had 19 goals and 45 points in 65 games, had been in neurological intensive care in a Buffalo-area hospital this past week after taking ill last weekend.

The Sabres acknowledged Okposo’s hospitalization but gave no details. But there was potential good news Friday when a Buffalo TV station reported that Okposo had been discharged. There were other media reports of a similar nature, but as of Saturday morning, the Sabres had not announced anything.

Okposo was sidelined a few hours before Buffalo’s game March 28 at Columbus. He had just returned to the lineup and played two games after missing 10 because of a rib injury.

Caps with home ice

The Capitals clinched home ice throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs after winning the Presidents’ Trophy on Wednesday. Whether it will help remains to be seen.

In 2010, Washington won the Presidents’ Trophy, which goes to the team with the most regular-season points, only to lose in the first round to eighth-seeded Montreal. Last year, the Caps won the Presidents’ Trophy, only to lose in the second round to Pittsburgh in six games. The Penguins went on to win the Cup.

Zucker’s back

Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker returned to the lineup Thursday after missing three games with a lower body injury, and he did so in dramatic fashion.

The 25-year-old from Las Vegas scored 10 seconds into Thursday’s game at Colorado, a 4-3 Wild victory. The goal tied his team record for the fastest goal to start a game.

“That was a lucky play,” Zucker told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune of his 22nd goal this season. “The goalie, he kind of hesitated a bit, so I thought I could jump on it.

“I don’t know if there’s a better way to start a game, I thought that was good.”

Zucker had been slumping, with three points in his past 16 games. Before that, he was having the best season of his NHL career, with 21 goals and 25 assists in 77 games.

The Wild probably will meet St. Louis in the first round of the playoffs.

