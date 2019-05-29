Ryan Reaves pranks Golden Knights teammates
The team released a Twitter video on Wednesday featuring Reaves dressing up as a knight statue and scaring his teammates.
The Golden Knights were ready to provide fans with some hump day laughs.
The team released a hidden-camera video Wednesday on Twitter featuring forward Ryan Reaves dressing up as a knight statue and scaring his teammates. Winger Brandon Pirri handled the prank the best, but defenseman Nate Schmidt’s reaction is worth staying until the end to see.
when you hide Ryan Reaves
and you hide a camera
you get this 😂 pic.twitter.com/ORS6608t2M
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 29, 2019
Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.