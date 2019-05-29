Ryan Reaves pranks Golden Knights teammates

The team released a Twitter video on Wednesday featuring Reaves dressing up as a knight statue and scaring his teammates.

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) walks through the tunnel at SAP Center before the start of practice on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Golden Knights were ready to provide fans with some hump day laughs.

The team released a hidden-camera video Wednesday on Twitter featuring forward Ryan Reaves dressing up as a knight statue and scaring his teammates. Winger Brandon Pirri handled the prank the best, but defenseman Nate Schmidt’s reaction is worth staying until the end to see.

when you hide Ryan Reaves and you hide a camera you get this 😂 pic.twitter.com/ORS6608t2M — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 29, 2019

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.