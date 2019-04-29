San Jose Sharks lose to Avalanche, series tied at 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tyson Barrie scored the tiebreaking goal and assisted on two others and Colorado beat San Jose, 4-3, to even the Western Conference semifinal series at a game apiece.
The Avalanche were in danger of falling into a 2-0 series hole when coach Jared Bednar reunited his top line by moving Mikko Rantanen up to play with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog with his team trailing 1-0 in the second period. The move led to a goal by Landeskog on their first shift together and another by Barrie later in the period to help Colorado bounce back from a 5-2 loss in the series opener.
Former Shark Matt Nieto scored in the third period, MacKinnon added an empty-netter and Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves. Brent Burns scored twice and Evander Kane also scored for the Sharks.
Game 3 is Tuesday night in Denver.