San Jose Sharks lose to Avalanche, series tied at 1

Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) by teammate Tyson Barrie (not shown) in the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, April 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque (57) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns (88) in the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, April 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tyson Barrie scored the tiebreaking goal and assisted on two others and Colorado beat San Jose, 4-3, to even the Western Conference semifinal series at a game apiece.

The Avalanche were in danger of falling into a 2-0 series hole when coach Jared Bednar reunited his top line by moving Mikko Rantanen up to play with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog with his team trailing 1-0 in the second period. The move led to a goal by Landeskog on their first shift together and another by Barrie later in the period to help Colorado bounce back from a 5-2 loss in the series opener.

Former Shark Matt Nieto scored in the third period, MacKinnon added an empty-netter and Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves. Brent Burns scored twice and Evander Kane also scored for the Sharks.

Game 3 is Tuesday night in Denver.