Sbisa, Carrier waity patiently to return to lineup

The two injured Golden Knights veterans don’t want to disrupt the team’s current six-game winning streak.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47) passes the puck during the second period of the game against Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

If they had to play, both defenseman Luca Sbisa and right wing Will Carrier could probably be in the Golden Knights’ lineup.

But with the team playing so well and riding a six-game winning streak, there doesn’t seem to be any sense of urgency to get the two veterans back on the ice. Both have been practicing without restrictions for almost a week.

“I’m feeling good,” Carrier said Saturday after practice at City National Arena. “I’m just waiting for the doctors’ okay.”

Sbisa said: “I’m pretty close but with the way things are going, why change anything?”

Oscar Lindberg has filled in well for Carrier, who has not played since suffering an upper-body injury Nov. 25. Jon Merrill has looked comfortable since replacing Sbisa, who went out with a lower-body injury Dec. 12.

Pickard returns

Goaltender Calvin Pickard, the first player selected by the Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft last June and who was ultimately traded to Toronto, will be in a Maple Leafs uniform Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Pickard was recalled to the Leafs from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League to back up Frederik Andersen after Curtis McElhinney suffered a lower body injury. He started and took the 4-3 loss in Friday’s game against Colorado, the team for which he played prior to being left unprotected in the expansion draft.

Pickard appeared in two preseason games for the Knights, both losses, and was placed on waivers Oct. 2. He was traded Oct. 6 for Tobias Lindberg and a sixth-round draft pick in 2018.

Glass injured

Cody Glass, the Knights’ top draft pick from last June, was injured in Friday’s Portland-Tri-City game when the center was slashed on his right leg by Tri-City defenseman Dylan Coghlan late in the second period in the Winterhawks’ 3-2 overtime win. The MRI came back negative and he is listed as day-to-day.

Glass leads the Winterhawks in scoring with 32 assists and 54 points. Coghlan was a teammate of Glass’ in the Knights’ training camp as a free agent.

Waiting list

Fans looking to purchase season tickets for next season can sign up for the Knights’ “Can’t Wait” list. Deposits for premium seating ($1,000 per seat), lower level ($250) and mezzanine and upper level ($100) are being accepted.

Those who sign up will be notified in the spring of their status. To register, go to vegasgoldenknights.com or call 645-4259.

