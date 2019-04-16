See the first trailer for the Golden Knights documentary — VIDEO

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans attend a Vegas Golden Knights watch party for game six of the Stanley Cup playoffs outside on Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period with the help of center William Karlsson (71) during Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The only thing missing from the Vegas Golden Knights’ improbable inaugural season was the perfect Hollywood ending.

The finale won’t change, but the remarkable story is getting the movie treatment, anyway.

The feature documentary “Valiant,” co-produced by NHL Original Productions, is being taken out in search of a distributor, according to Deadline.com.

“There is so much more to the city of Las Vegas than what most people know,” team owner Bill Foley said. “Beyond the bright lights of the Strip is a strong, tight-knit, hard-working community of over 2 million people who are proud to call Las Vegas home. … ‘Valiant’ tells the entire story of our team’s special connection with our great city.”

The documentary covers the expansion draft — “It’s tough being told you’re not part of your team. You’re getting old,” Marc-Andre Fleury says in the trailer. “I dunno. It hurts a bit, right?” — as well as the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting and the team’s role in the city’s healing process.

In addition to Fleury, the trailer features interviews with William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Ryan Reaves and Golden Knights superfan Lil Jon.

