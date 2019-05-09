Sharks benefit from another controversial call in Game 7 win

The San Jose Sharks were leading 2-1 in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals when the Colorado Avalanche scored what appeared to be the tying goal midway through the second period.

San Jose Sharks players and fans celebrate after Joonas Donskoi scored a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Another Game 7 victory, another controversy for the San Jose Sharks.

Golden Knights fans still are smarting after a questionable call helped the Sharks rally for four power-play goals and a 5-4 overtime win in Game 7 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Now Colorado Avalanche fans can appreciate their pain after a 3-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 7 on Wednesday night. The Avalanche had a goal wiped out after a review for offside.

That was the worst offsides call ever!!! I've never seen that happen before in any game. Let alone game 7 to get the conference finals. @nhl you should review and change that rule and get better blue line cameras!! No clear view to make that call!! @SanJoseSharks got another gift pic.twitter.com/ocenl5y9Tr — Gabriel Allacher (@gabriel303colo) May 9, 2019

But the Sharks challenged the play and the goal was overturned because Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog — who was leaving the ice on a line change — was still in the attacking zone as the puck crossed the blue line.

Rule 83.3, regarding offside on line changes: pic.twitter.com/omlxpSVfkS — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) May 9, 2019

Landeskog took credit for the mistake, but that didn’t make Avalanche fans feel any better.

“It’s a clumsy mistake,” Landeskog said. “If I could’ve done something different on that play, I would have jumped the boards a lot quicker.”

This makes me so irrationally mad. Who in Toronto looked at this and calls that irrefutable evidence he was offsides? It’s incompetent at best and suspicious at worst. — Cale Makar Hype Train (@Ethan_Griffith) May 9, 2019

If the tables were turned and the Sharks were called offside I’d be just as salty as any Avalanche fan currently. BUT now we got the damn fan base of the league hoping the team plane crashes lol — Nicolai Navas (@nigggolai) May 9, 2019

And now the Sharks move on to the Western Conference finals, where fans in at least two other cities certainly will root against them.

