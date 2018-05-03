Sharks blank Golden Knights 4-0 to even series

San Jose goaltender Martin Jones shut out the Golden Knights as the Sharks tied the Western Conference semifinals at two games apiece with a 4-0 victory Wednesday night.

Golden Edge: Knights held scoreless in Game 4

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates a score against Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The best-of-seven series returns to T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 on Friday at 7 p.m. Game 6 will be Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in San Jose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

