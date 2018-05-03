Sharks blank Golden Knights 4-0 to even series

San Jose goaltender Martin Jones shut out the Golden Knights as the Sharks tied the Western Conference semifinals at two games apiece with a 4-0 victory Wednesday night.
The best-of-seven series returns to T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 on Friday at 7 p.m. Game 6 will be Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in San Jose.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.