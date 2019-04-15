Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) defends against San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) and center Joe Thornton (19) fight with Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) at the end of the third period during Game 2 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton has been suspended one game for a hit to the head of Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek during Sunday night’s game at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Monday following a hearing on the incident.

Thornton was issued a minor penalty for contact to the head by the officials during the game for the play that occurred late in the second period. Nosek had passed the puck and was skating along the boards toward the corner in the defensive zone when Thornton came from behind the net and delivered a check with his shoulder to Nosek’s head as they skated past each other.

It’s the second time Thornton has been disciplined by the league for an incident involving the Knights in less than a month. He was fined $2,500 for high-sticking Ryan Reaves during a March 30 game in San Jose.

Reaves took exception to Thornton’s hit on Nosek.

“It’s gutless,” Reaves said Monday. “It’s behind the play. It’s to the head. It’s everything you’re trying to get out of hockey.”

Thornton was unavailable for comment at the Sharks optional practice Monday at T-Mobile Arena, but didn’t sound concerned about any potential repercussions when speaking to reporters following Game 3.

“I honestly thought I barely touched him,” he said. “He came right back. It was just one of those plays. It is what it is. I think my son hits me like that six times a day. It was just a weird position (Nosek) put himself in, that’s all.”

Nosek remained in the game and the Knights won 6-3 to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference quarterfinal series.

Game 4 is Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

