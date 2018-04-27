Sharks’ Kane suspended, Knights’ Bellemare uncertain for Game 2

According to the NHL Department of Player Safety, San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for one game after a cross-check in Game 1 against Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) cross-checks Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) as Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt looks on during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Kane was ejected as a result. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) is ejected after cross-checking Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, not pictured, in the face during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights could be without Pierre-Edouard Bellemare for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Evander Kane’s status is more straightforward. The Sharks forward is out.

Kane received a one-game suspension for his cross-check to the face of Knights center Bellemare during the third period of Game 1, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Friday.

San Jose’s Evander Kane suspended one game for cross-checking Vegas’ Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. https://t.co/R5Nts4CTHF — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 27, 2018

Bellemare did not practice Friday at City National Arena and it is unclear whether he will be available when the best-of-seven series continues at 5 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

“He’s getting evaluated by our doctors and medical staff,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said Friday afternoon. “He went there at the same time we started practice.

“We’ll see where it goes today, see how things go, and I’ll know more probably at the end of the day today.”

With the Knights leading 5-0 early in the third period, Kane cross-checked Bellemare in the shoulder after the whistle, then dropped him moments later with a second cross-check. Replays showed Kane caught Bellemare in the face.

Kane was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct at the 3:25 mark of the third.

“I’m not a dirty player,” Kane said after Thursday’s series opener. “It was just a forecheck that went into a scrum. I just cross-checked him in the arm and, unfortunately, that rolled up when he extended his arm. There was no intent, and I’m glad he wasn’t hurt on the play.”

Kane practiced with the Sharks on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena before the discipline was handed down from the league. This is the second time in Kane’s nine-year career he has been suspended.

“This cross-check occurs well after the whistle was blown and serves no purpose other than as a strike to an opponent’s head. This is not a hockey play,” the league said in a video explaining the suspension.

“In addition, it is important to note that while Kane asserts he did not intentionally strike at an opponent’s head, there are two cross-checks on this play. The first was delivered directly to Bellemare’s arm. Then, with no meaningful change of position by either player, Kane delivers a second blow, which strikes Bellemare in the head.”

Bellemare went to the locker room after the incident and returned midway through the third period. He played three shifts in the final 10:53, according to the official play-by-play.

Bellemare was not available to the media after the game Thursday or following practice Friday.

This is the second straight series that a Knights’ opponent has been suspended for Game 2. Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty received a one-game suspension in the opening round for his illegal check to the head of William Carrier.

“I can’t really say it’s part of hockey,” said Carrier, who was Kane’s teammate in Buffalo last season. “I think they’re trying to get rid of those plays. I think they’re trying to send a message.”

Bellemare is one of the Knights’ top penalty killers and would leave a large hole on the fourth line at the center position if he is unable to play.

Gallant is unlikely to shuffle his top three lines after Thursday’s 7-0 victory in Game 1, and Oscar Lindberg is the Knights’ only extra forward with experience playing center. Lindberg scored in the Knights’ 3-2 victory over San Jose on March 31.

When Bellemare was injured Feb. 17 against Montreal and missed the next seven games, the Knights recalled forward Stefan Matteau from Chicago of the American Hockey League. Chicago’s season ended Thursday when it lost in the Calder Cup playoffs.

“When I find out what’s going to happen, then I’ll decide (Saturday),” Gallant said of his Game 2 lineup. “Until I find out he’s out, then we’ll decide.”

Losing Kane is a damaging blow to the Sharks. San Jose ranked No. 2 in the NHL in goals per game (3.63) after Kane was acquired at the trade deadline.

“It’s difficult, but it’s not. It’s like an injury,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “Next man up and if we have to, we’ll stick someone else in there. It doesn’t change our preparation.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.