Sharks’ Kane to face disciplinary hearing for hit on Bellemare

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety will talk to San Jose forward Evander Kane about his cross-check to the face of Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the third period of the Knights’ 7-0 win in Game 1 Thursday.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) cross-checks Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) as Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt looks on during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Kane was ejected as a result. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) is ejected after cross-checking Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, not pictured, in the face during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has a date with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety Friday after his actions in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Thursday against the Golden Knights.

Kane could face a fine, a suspension or both following his hearing. He also could receive no further punitive action from the DPS. A decision is expected later Friday.

Kane cross-checked Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the face 3:25 into the third period with the Knights leading 5-0. He was assessed a five-minute major penalty and was given a game misconduct. The Knights scored twice during the five-minute major to wrap up the scoring in their 7-0 win.

“I’m not a dirty player,” Kane said after the game. “It was just a fore-check that went into a scrum. I just cross-checked him in the arm and unfortunately that rolled up when he extended his arm. There was no intent and I’m glad he wasn’t hurt on the play.”

Knights coach Gerard Gallant said, “It was the right call made on the ice. It was a cross-check to the face and obviously they are going to look at it. It was definitely a five-minute major.”

