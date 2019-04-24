Sharks rally for fallen teammate, beat Golden Knights in OT — VIDEO

Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) lays on the ice after getting hit by Knights center Cody Eakin (out of frame) in the third period of game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates after the Sharks scored a goal in the third period of game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Sharks center Joe Pavelski, middle, is helped off the ice by Sharks left wing Evander Kane and Sharks center Joe Thornton after getting hit by Knights center Cody Eakin (out of frame) in the third period of Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinal series on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

SAN JOSE, Calif. — At first glance, Peter DeBoer did not resemble a clown.

The San Jose Sharks coach wore a neatly tailored black suit on Tuesday evening — no polka dots. There was no red nose. No rainbow wig. He wore stylish dress shoes, not oversized red ones. But then there was the action on the ice.

His team sure could juggle.

One goal. Two goals. Three goals. Four.

The Sharks’ rally from a three-goal deficit sparked a dramatic finish to Game 7 of this Western Conference quarterfinal series. Veteran center Joe Pavelski lay motionless with blood appearing on the ice near his head. Pavelski had been cross-checked by the Knights’ Cody Eakin, then shoved to the ice by Paul Stastny.

The moment ignited the Sharks as they hovered over one of their leaders, helped him up and escorted him to the locker room.

“He’s the heart of this team,” Joe Thornton said of Pavelski. “To see him go down like that and suffer like that, it was heartbreaking for us. That power play unit won us the game, but the boys, they got together and said, ‘This is for Pav.’ We love him. It was just a matter of will. We willed that for him.”

Eakin was banished to a five-minute major for his cross-check of Pavelski, creating a delay in action to wipe up blood and clear beer canisters and other debris that fans threw onto the SAP Center ice. Sharks players piled on where it mattered.

The Sharks responded with four power-play goals in 4:01. The Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault forced overtime with 47 seconds remaining before the Knights fell 5-4 in a Game 7 loss.

Sharks center Barclay Goodrow’s overtime goal capped a wild Game 7 and an improbable Sharks comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.

Thornton, 39, called it “the best game I’ve ever been a part of, period.” He wrapped a towel around Pavelski’s bleeding head after the hit.

Said Sharks center Logan Couture: “That’s a one-in-a-lifetime game, I think. Knock on wood. I don’t think my heart can take another one like that. … By the 10-minute mark of the overtime, there was just nothing left for a lot of us after (Sunday’s) double overtime game. … You’re running on fumes.”

The contentious series only fortified the rivalry between the clubs

On Monday, DeBoer accused Gallant on Monday of being overly vocal.

Gallant responded Tuesday morning at a news conference, calling DeBoer a “clown.”

The sparring of words made for an interesting morning.

It seemed mellow by the end of Game 7 and the Knights’ season.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.