Sharks score in final seconds of 1st period, lead Knights 1-0 — LIVE BLOG

The Golden Knights can clinch a postseason series at home for the first time in franchise history when they host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Opening faceoff for Game 6 of the Western Conference quarterfinal is 4 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.
The Knights lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2, and are 4-1 at home all time in the postseason against the Sharks, outscoring San Jose 26-10.
The Knights can become the third team in NHL history to advance past the opening round of the playoffs in each of their first two seasons.
