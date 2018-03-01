Shea Theodore returns to Golden Knights’ lineup vs. Ottawa

Defenseman Shea Theodore missed six games with a sore throat and respiratory infection and will take Luca Sbisa’s spot in the Golden Knights’ lineup Friday against Ottawa.

San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl (48) skates next to Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Shea Theodore is finished sitting.

The Golden Knights defenseman will be back in the lineup Friday at T-Mobile Arena against the Ottawa Senators after missing six games with a sore throat and respiratory condition. Theodore will take Luca Sbisa’s spot in the lineup after Sbisa was injured Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings.

“I feel good and ready to go,” Theodore said after Thursday’s practice at City National Arena. “I missed being around the rink. It’s good to be back practicing. When you’re not around the guys, it’s tough.”

Coach Gerard Gallant said the team has missed Theodore, who has four goals and 18 points and last played Feb. 15 against Edmonton.

“We missed his speed and his offensive instincts,” Gallant said. “He’s a big part of it and we’re glad to have him back.”

Sbisa was injured in the second period against the Kings and played just 11:01. Gallant wouldn’t specify the nature of the injury, but said it wasn’t a short-term injury, unlike fellow defenseman Nate Schmidt, who also didn’t practice Thursday and is day-to-day according to Gallant. Schmidt played a team-high 23:16 in 29 shifts in the 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Gallant said forward James Neal was questionable Friday and his availability would be known closer to game time. Neal appeared to have injured his hand in the second period Monday against the Kings and did not return. He did not play in Tuesday’s rematch.

Subban, Bellemare skate

Malcolm Subban was on the ice in full goaltender’s gear Thursday after practice working with goaltending coach David Prior. Subban has been on injured-reserve since Feb. 10 after sustaining an upper-body injury in the morning skate Feb. 8 at San Jose.

Monday, general manager George McPhee said the timetable for Subban’s return was 10 to 14 days. Subban’s appearance was an indication that timetable may be accurate.

Center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who has been on IR since Feb. 19 after injuring his wrist against Montreal on Feb. 17, joined the team at the end of Thursday’s practice and skated in a red non-contact jersey.

NHL honors Smith

Forward Reilly Smith was selected as one of the NHL’s Three Stars for the month of February. Smith had eight goals and 12 assists in 14 games.

Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal was the first star and Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin was the second star.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.