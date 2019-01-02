Should Las Vegas host an NHL Winter Classic game? — POLL

“I think these games are great for the sport,” Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “I love the traditional matchups like this, but at the same time, it would be nice to see a Golden Knights game.”

A general view of Notre Dame Stadium is seen in the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Winter Classic outdoor game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins was on the TV in the Golden Knights locker room as the morning skate concluded Tuesday.

Schmidt was intrigued by the possibility of playing in the event.

“I think these games are great for the sport,” he said. “I love the traditional matchups like this, but at the same time, it would be nice to see a Golden Knights game. It seems as though there’s similar types of teams every year, which I understand in that you want to hit as broad an audience as possible just to grow the sport.”

Schmidt played in an outdoor game in college and said he loved it despite a subpar playing surface. Ryan Reaves had a similar opinion of his 2017 Winter Classic experience with the Blues.

“It was a blast,” he said. “It’s always nice to get some good ice and good weather. I’ve seen some games with a lot of snow, and the year I played, we had some rain in the first period, but it was great. It was one of the cooler experiences of my life, for sure.”

