Son of Golden Knights owner Bill Foley dead at 31

William Patrick Foley III, the son of Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, died Aug. 12 at the age of 31.

An obituary provided by the family listed the cause of death as natural.

“Patrick was a generous, fun-loving young man with a winning smile and infectious personality,” it said. “Internally, Patrick was an intense, hard-working and dedicated Winemaker at Foley Johnson Winery in Rutherford, (Calif.)”

Foley played lacrosse and was a member of a state championship football team at Bolles School in Florida before continuing his lacrosse career while earning a business administration degree from Chapman University in Orange, California.

After beginning his professional career in finance, Foley pursued his love of wine by acquiring his master’s certificate in Enology and Viticulture at Lincoln University in New Zealand. He eventually worked his way up the ranks at Roth Winery in Healdsburg, California, before accepting a position as winemaker at Foley Johnson Winery in Napa Valley in 2016.

Foley had a brother named Robert and sisters Lindsay and Courtney. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Carol.

A spokesperson for the Golden Knights declined comment on behalf of the team.

