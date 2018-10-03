Stastny, Pacioretty look to bolster Golden Knights’ second line

Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny should anchor a second line that will have to be better defensively for the Golden Knights to reach their ultimate goal.

A composite photo of Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26), left, and left wing Max Pacioretty (67), right, posing for a portrait during the NHL team's media day at City National Arena Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The inaugural season for the Golden Knights featured a second forward line that was surprisingly productive and popular.

Yet general manager George McPhee saw room for improvement and poured plenty of resources into trying to make it even better.

McPhee spoke often during the offseason about the defensive deficiencies of the unit, which typically featured James Neal, David Perron and Erik Haula. Neal and Perron left in free agency, so he acquired veterans Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty to fill the void.

“Teams change from year to year,” McPhee said. “There are additions and subtractions. We’ve added a couple of players who are very good two-way players, very good character people. I hope that we’re a better team because of it than we were last year, but time will tell.”

I just like our team. It’s not about our first line or our second line. It’s about 23 guys on our team playing the game the right way. Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant

Nobody in the organization is willing to commit to the newcomers being entrenched on the No. 2 line when the season begins, but it’s difficult to envision a situation where that’s not the case.

“Obviously, they’re both top-six players, so there’s a good chance they’re probably going to play together,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We’ll see where it goes, but they’re both really good two-way hockey players that can play in a lot of different situations for us.

“I just like our team. It’s not about our first line or our second line. It’s about 23 guys on our team playing the game the right way.”

Stastny is a prolific playmaker, and Pacioretty is an elite goal scorer. Both also happen to be close friends.

“That’s pretty big,” Stastny said of the familiarity with Pacioretty, with whom he has played on the same line for Team USA in the past. “The best years I’ve had have been when you’re able to build chemistry both on and off the ice. When you get along with the guys, you can understand them and read them. You know where they are emotionally either up or down on different days and you know how to relate to them. You just get a feel for them in different situations. So much communication on the ice is nonverbal, and it’s so huge to just be able to know where a guy is going to be.”

Pacioretty had eclipsed 30 goals in four straight seasons for Montreal before a rough year in which he was limited to 17 goals in 64 games.

The left winger, who shouldered the burden of captaining a Canadiens team en route to a 71-point season a year after winning its division, is thrilled with his new situation, whether he gets to play alongside Stastny or not.

“It’s very comforting that I don’t really have to worry about anything except winning hockey games,” he said. “I’m coming in with open eyes and open ears, looking to learn from these guys and fit in. I want to contribute in any way possible, whether it’s offensively, defensively or whatever. I plan on doing it all to help this team win hockey games.”

Should Stastny and Pacioretty play together as expected, the biggest question would be whom Gallant chooses to play on the right wing.

Haula could shift from center, or talented youngster Alex Tuch could be slotted in, bumping Haula out of the top six.

Stastny is fine either way. He knows both players, along with several other Knights forwards, employ the type of style that makes his job as a distributor easier and more enjoyable.

“As long as you have someone with speed,” he said. “Everyone kind of plays the same way here. That’s what makes it so unique and so fun.”

Haula scored 29 goals last season for the Knights. Tuch had 15 of his own. Both could potentially see a boost to their numbers playing alongside Stastny and Pacioretty.

Offensive production once again shouldn’t be a problem for this unit.

Gallant and McPhee hope the group will also be able to keep the puck out of their own net on a more consistent basis.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.