Golden Knights/NHL

Struggling LA Kings fire Stevens, hire Desjardins

By Greg Beacham The Associated Press
November 4, 2018 - 10:56 am
 
Updated November 4, 2018 - 3:07 pm

LOS ANGELES — The struggling Los Angeles Kings fired head coach John Stevens on Sunday just 13 games into his second season in charge.

Willie Desjardins will be the Kings’ interim head coach for the rest of the regular season, general manager Rob Blake said.

Los Angeles also fired assistant coach Don Nachbaur and hired former Kings forward Marco Sturm to replace him on Desjardins’ staff.

Los Angeles is last in the overall NHL standings after a 4-8-1 start and last in the league with 2.15 goals per game. The Kings have been outscored 45-28, but they had won two of their past three games following a six-game losing streak.

“I’m looking to get the compete and the passion back,” Blake said after announcing his second coaching change in 19 months. “We need our players emotionally involved. It’s difficult to win when you’re not. We expect Willie to bring that passion and that excitement to this team.”

The Kings beat Columbus 4-1 on Saturday in Stevens’ final game in charge. Desjardins, the former Vancouver head coach, will lead practice Monday and will debut behind the bench when the Kings host rival Anaheim on Tuesday night.

The Kings still have a wealth of top-end NHL talent including Hart Trophy finalist Anze Kopitar, Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Drew Doughty and high-scoring forward Jeff Carter alongside newcomer Ilya Kovalchuk. But with goalie Jonathan Quick missing all but four games because of injuries, Los Angeles has stumbled through the past 3½ weeks with its top-heavy roster of well-paid veterans, inconsistent depth players and a patchy defense.

“You look at training camp and you look at the regular season to where we are now, the expectations have not been met,” Blake said. “We have really good players. We have players that can make plays. We expect them to make plays, and we expect them to play with that level of compete, and it hasn’t been.”

Stevens took over in 2017 after seven years as an assistant in Los Angeles under Terry Murray and Darryl Sutter. The former Philadelphia Flyers head coach was an assistant on the Kings’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2012 and 2014.

Stevens’ promotion was an attempt to create a new mentality for the Kings while maintaining some continuity to Sutter, whose grinding style of hockey won the only two Stanley Cup titles in franchise history. Sutter’s coaching and former general manager Dean Lombardi’s clever moves won two championships, but also left the Kings with a relatively slow, veteran-laden roster that struggled to compete consistently in the speed-based NHL after 2014.

The Kings went 45-29-8 in Stevens’ debut last season, finishing fourth in the Pacific Division and getting swept by Vegas in the first round of the playoffs. Stevens went 51-39-9 overall in Los Angeles, including four games as the Kings’ interim head coach in the 2011-12 season between the tenures of Murray and Sutter.

Everything went wrong quickly for Stevens, although Blake said he saw concerns from training camp onward. After adding Kovalchuk as a free agent last summer, Los Angeles got off to its awful start this fall while playing largely without Quick and forward Dustin Brown, who were both out with injuries for long stretches.

Quick is currently out for several weeks after undergoing knee surgery, leaving inexperienced Jack Campbell as Los Angeles’ top goalie. The Los Angeles farm system’s inability to produce above-average players in recent years has dramatically thinned the big-league club’s depth and competitiveness, but the Kings’ top-end talent isn’t producing its share either, according to Blake.

“We have some real good players,” Blake said. “We need them playing at a higher level. It’s been an issue this season that we haven’t had everyone going the right direction. (That’s) partly the reason for this change.”

Blake said he has no long-standing connections with Desjardins, the Canucks’ head coach from 2014-17. After Vancouver missed the playoffs in his final two seasons, Desjardins coached the Canadian men’s national team to bronze medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics last February.

The Kings clearly also think highly of Sturm, whose 14-year NHL playing career included 17 games with the Kings. He has been the head coach of the German national team since 2015, leading his nation to a silver medal in Pyeongchang.

The 40-year-old Sturm will spend one more week coaching Germany in the Deutschland Cup before reporting to Los Angeles. Blake said the Kings chose Sturm because of his “new generational coaching style” and his skills in “player relations.”

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout the Hurricanes
The Golden Knights defeat Carolina 3-0, with Marc-Andre Fleury marking his 50th career shutout. Adam Hill and Ed Graney report from T-Mobile Arena.
Marc-Andre Fleury and William Carrier on the Knights Win Over Carolina
November 3, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena.
Coach Gallant Presser
Gerard Gallant speaks after the Knights defeat Carolina 3-0 at T-Mobile Arena November 3, 2018.
Golden Edge: Knights Feeling Blue After Loss In St. Louis
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Knights 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Gallant and Marchessault on Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant and Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault comment on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault on Perron
Gallant on consistency after a loss to the Nashville Predators
Coach Gerard Gallant says the Golden Knights are playing well in stretches, but consistency has been a problem. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fleury on commercial
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about a commercial that features him in disguise as Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury on wig
Marc-Andre Fleury puts on a blond wig at the end of practice to get some laughs.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Predators
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Knights 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Golden Edge Mailbag - October 30, 2018
Adam Hill and Ben Gotz answer your burning questions about the Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Marchessault Hits Penalty Shot in OT
The Golden Knights defeat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime. Ben Gotz, Adam Hill, and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena.
Gallant says team's tenacity led to OT win over the Senators
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the Golden Knights win over the Ottawa Senators in overtime and how Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch's contributions helped.
Golden Knights talk OT win, ready for road games
The Vegas Golden Knights talk about winning in overtime against the Ottawa Senators and how they will carry over that momentum on their upcoming road games.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Tampa, Pacioretty Exits Game
Adam Hill, Ben Gotz and David Schoen go over the Knights loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Golden Knights locker room post following loss to Lightning
The Vegas Golden Knights agreed following their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that they need to play more aggressive and be more consistent throughout the game to come out victorious.
Gallant says Golden Knights need to play hungrier
Following the Vegas Golden Knights loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Gerard Gallant says the team needs to play hungrier and be more consistent to get wins.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall Short to Canucks in Shootout
The Golden Knights lose 3-2 in a shootout to the Vancouver Canucks, but announce after the game that they have signed Nate Schmidt to a 6 year contract extension. Adam Hill, David Schoen, and Ben Gotz report from T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Knights coach Gallant on team's loss to Vancouver, Schmidt's new deal
Following the Golden Knights 3-2 loss to the Canucks, head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the missed opportunities and also spoke about Nate Schmidt's new contract with the team.
Golden Knights discuss shootout loss to Canucks
The Vegas Golden Knights discuss their loss to the Vancouver Canucks at the T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Edge: Knights party, practice before facing Canucks
Adam Hill, Dave Schoen, and Ben Gotz reports from City National Arena after the Golden Knights practice. The team is in high spirits after a costume party and on a 3 game win streak.
Golden Edge Mailbag 10-23-2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill read Golden Knights viewer mail and discuss players costumes for Halloween.
Golden Knights credit chemistry, strong fourth line for win over Ducks
Following their 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Vegas Golden Knights players credited team chemistry and solid play from the fourth line as keys to their victory.
Gallant happy with team effort in win over the Ducks
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says he's happy with the team's effort, especially the fourth line, after the win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Alex Tuch reacts to his new contract
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch reacts to his new contract with the team and explains what his goals are.
Golden Edge: VGK Practice 10-18-2018
Adam Hill, David Schoen, and Ben Gotz discuss the Golden Knights practice, Deryk Engelland's status, and Tomas Hyka's path to the team
Golden Knights Talk To Media After Thursday Practice
Golden Knights talk to media in the locker room after practice on Thursday.
Gallant Talks After Practice On Thursday
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant goes over how the lines are developing at practice.
Gerard Gallant On Win Against Sabres
Gerard Gallant talks after practice about the Golden Knights win over the Buffalo Sabres and the teams overall performance.
Cody Eakin On His Personal Improvement As A Golden Knight
Cody Eakin talks about his improvement as a Golden Knight this season and the work he put in over the summer.
Golden Edge: Knights Mood Improved After Win Against Sabres
Adam Hill, David Schoen and Ben Gotz go over how the Golden Knights are feeling after their win against the Buffalo Sabres while Alex Tuch gets a workout on the ice.
Golden Edge: Karlsson Scores First Goal; Knights Beat Sabres
Adam Hill, Ben Gotz and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights win over the Buffalo Sabres.
VGS themed games from AGS at G2E Global Gaming Expo
A Golden Knights-themed slot machine was on display Tuesday at the G2E Global Gaming Expo as AGS showed two products that came out of a 3-year contract with the Knights. A video roulette game featuring a Knights helmet and an enormous slot machine were on the floor along with Knights cheerleaders, the Drumbots and Chance, the Knights' mascot. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights talk after practice
Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin in the locker room on Wed. October 3, 2018.
Vegas Golden Knights show support at blood drive
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team showed up for a community blood drive on the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting, Oct. 1, 2018. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Golden Knights/NHL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like