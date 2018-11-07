Suspended Nate Schmidt practices for Golden Knights

Schmidt is serving a 20-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He is eligible to return Nov. 18 at Edmonton.

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) skates during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

KANATA, Ontario – Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt practiced with the team Wednesday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Schmidt is serving a 20-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

He is eligible to return Nov. 18 at Edmonton.

