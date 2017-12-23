Sweden develops reputation for producing talented defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin, a 17-year-old defenseman from Sweden, is the main attraction at the IIHF World Junior Championship that starts Tuesday in Buffalo, New York.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) handles the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) following close behind during the first period of the game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

The leading scorer in the NHL among defenseman hails from Gothenburg, Sweden. (And it’s not the Senators’ Erik Karlsson or the Lightning’s Victor Hedman, by the way.)

Three of the past seven Norris Trophy winners as the league’s best defenseman are Swedish.

And when the IIHF World Junior Championship starts Tuesday in Buffalo, New York, the main attraction will be 17-year-old defenseman Rasmus Dahlin from — where else? — Sweden.

“I think this is something the Swedish hockey federation has to take a lot of credit for,” said John Klingberg of the Dallas Stars, who topped all blueliners with 29 points entering Saturday’s games.

“A couple years ago when we were kids, they came out with a lot of representatives to the small teams and (said), ‘This is how we want to build Swedish hockey. This is what we want you to learn, all those small kids to do it out there.’”

Klingberg was referring to Sweden’s nationwide youth hockey overhaul in 2002 aimed at increasing players’ skill development.

Klingberg, 25, said for defensemen that meant learning to play with the puck and not resorting to throwing it around the boards or off the glass at the first sign of danger.

“They do a great job with their club-based systems and having their best coaches work with the young kids,” said Golden Knights director of hockey operations Misha Donskov, who played professionally in Sweden in 2001 and 2002.

“The focus is on skill development and hockey sense, and they let the kids have fun and play. There’s a big pressure in North America to win hockey games at a real young level. You don’t have that pressure in Sweden with the young kids.”

Dahlin is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and has drawn comparisons to Hall of Fame defensemen Nicklas Lidstrom and Brian Leetch.

Golden Knights prospect Erik Brannstrom joins Dahlin on Team Sweden at the World Juniors.

“We talked about all those skills the Swedes focus on at an early age,” Donskov said. “Erik does all those things. He’s a great skater, he’s got great puck skills, he’s a smart player. He fits that (Swedish) model very well.”

Good sign for Islanders?

The announcement last week that the New York Islanders will build an arena at Belmont Park — and return to their rightful place on Long Island — also could impact the future of star center John Tavares.

Tavares is in the final year of his contract, and now that he’ll no longer have to commute to Brooklyn after 2020, it’s possible he’ll re-sign with the Islanders rather than hit the open market this summer.

“For my situation it’s really exciting news,” Tavares told Newsday. “I’m not going to say it’s going to change or ultimately make my decision, but everything that’s involved in my daily life plays into it and going to the rink, playing games is a big part of that.”

Santa Subban

Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban went undercover for his fourth annual “holiday surprise” last week on Twitter.

It's holiday surprise year four, and I – or shall I say 'Eddie' – is back for much more! A big thank you to @rjosi90 @ChefAntonioPark @PredsNHL @HopitalChildren and all of the other friends who helped make this year happen!! Enjoy folks, and happy holidays!! pic.twitter.com/2sOIvI6dRx — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) December 22, 2017

Subban, whose younger brother Malcolm is the No. 2 goaltender for the Knights, dressed as a 75-year-old man named “Eddie” to hand out gifts around the city.

Subban, er, Eddie also surprised a local family from his Blueline Buddies program with a new living room set and holiday meal cooked by Montreal chef Antonio Park.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.